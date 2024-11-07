Alberta government fires AIMCo board, citing rising costs and poor performance

EDMONTON — Alberta’s finance minister has sacked the chief executive officer and entire board of directors of Alberta Investment Management Corp., the Crown corporation that manages pension and other funds for the province and handles more than $160 billion in assets.

Finance Minister Nate Horner said in a statement Thursday that the changes at AIMCo are due to rising management fees coupled with a consistent failure to meet mandated benchmark returns.

The decision takes effect immediately and Horner will be sole director and chair for AIMCo until a new chair is appointed within 30 days, with a new board established after that.

Horner told reporters that he's been watching AIMCo closely, and determined changes weren't going to happen without a "major reset."

The pension fund manager's chief executive officer, Evan Siddall, was also fired Thursday, as were three other senior executives, Horner said.

Siddall had been in the role since the summer of 2021.

"Sometimes you just need a clean slate," Horner said, adding that an interim chief executive will be named in the coming days.

"I'm doing this because … I'm the minister responsible, and costs like this are borne by all its clients, Albertans in general and the pensions that they represent now."

The province said that from 2019 to 2023, AIMCo’s third-party management fees have increased by 96 per cent, the number of employees increased by 29 per cent, and wage and benefit costs increased by 71 per cent.

These costs all increased, it said, while AIMCo managed a smaller percentage of funds internally.

AIMCo, in its latest annual report, said it had $161 billion of assets under management as of the end of last year, with 600 employees spread across offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, Luxembourg and London, U.K.

It said it handles about $118 billion in investments for public sector pension plans representing thousands of Albertans, including teachers, police officers and municipal workers.

AIMCo is also responsible for managing the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund, in which Premier Danielle Smith has pledged to stash over $250 billion.

Court Ellingson, the Opposition NDP finance critic, called the move to get rid of the board and chief executive "unprecedented."

"If they've been monitoring this for a while, they had many opportunities to do something that was not so drastic and earth-shattering as today's move," Ellingson said, adding he's concerned about what message is being sent with a politician being the sole director of the corporation, even temporarily.

