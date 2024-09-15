CP NewsAlert: Air Canada, pilots reach tentative deal, averting strike

MONTREAL — Air Canada says it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the union representing more than 5,200 of its pilots.

It says Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge will continue to operate as normal.

The carrier says the new four-year contract "recognizes the contributions and professionalism" of its pilots.

It says the terms of the new deal will remain confidential pending a ratification vote by the membership, expected to be completed over the next month.

More coming.

The Canadian Press