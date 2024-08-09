Coyote-Powered 1974 Ford Bronco Now Up for Auction on Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's selling with No Reserve.

A meticulously refurbished and modified 1974 Ford Bronco is making waves on Bring A Trailer, offered at no reserve. This classic SUV, powered by a modern 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range Dana 20 transfer case, blends vintage charm with contemporary performance. Completed in 2022, the extensive restoration and customization project has transformed this Bronco into a standout vehicle.

The Bronco's exterior was given a fresh look with custom roll pans and bolt-on wheel arch extensions before being finished in a sleek Earl Grey paint. The body enhancements are complemented by a white-finished family roll bar, LED headlights, chrome bumpers, and AMP Research power-operated side steps. The latter underwent repairs under the current ownership to ensure flawless operation. The vehicle rolls on 17″ Vision Motorsports wheels wrapped in 35×12.50″ BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, featuring 2022 production date codes. The truck is further equipped with a Borgeson power steering unit, a 3″ body lift, and a 2.5″ suspension lift with dual shocks at each corner. Braking power comes from a hydroboost system with four-wheel discs.

Inside, the cabin showcases front bucket seats and a rear bench upholstered in rich Tobacco leather, extending to the dashboard, center armrest, and door and side panels. Modern comforts include Vintage Air climate control, fabricated interior panels, twin transfer case shifters, Kicker speakers, and a JVC touchscreen head unit with Apple CarPlay connectivity. The woodgrain steering wheel frames Dakota Digital instrumentation, including a 120-mph speedometer, tachometer, and gauges for voltage, fuel level, coolant temperature, and oil pressure. The digital odometer reads 220 miles, with total mileage unknown.

The heart of this Bronco, a 5.0-liter Coyote V8, features a body-color engine cover and intake piping. It also includes a Power by the Hour accessory drive, an aluminum radiator, and a PQY adjustable fuel pressure regulator. Recent repairs in May 2024 addressed the wiring, air conditioning system, and fan controller, ensuring the vehicle runs smoothly. Power is sent to the rear or all four wheels via a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission, a dual-range Dana 20 transfer case, and a 9″ rear axle with an aluminum housing. The exhaust system boasts 2.5″ piping and 3″ finishers, providing a robust sound to match its performance.

Previously listed on Bring A Trailer in October 2023, this Bronco was acquired by the selling dealer in 2024 and is now being offered with a clean Arizona title. The comprehensive package includes a window sticker, VMI report, manufacturer’s literature, service records, a car cover, a battery tender, and a clean Carfax report.

This Coyote-powered 1974 Ford Bronco is a remarkable blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance, making it an irresistible option for collectors and enthusiasts alike. With its no-reserve status, this unique Bronco offers an exciting opportunity to own a piece of automotive history with contemporary flair.

