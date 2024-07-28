What Is Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVLG) Share Price Doing?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of 28% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. The company's trading levels have reached its high for the past year, following the recent bounce in the share price. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Covenant Logistics Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Covenant Logistics Group Worth?

According to our valuation model, Covenant Logistics Group seems to be fairly priced at around 8.5% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Covenant Logistics Group today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $61.25, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Covenant Logistics Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Covenant Logistics Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 54% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for Covenant Logistics Group. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CVLG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CVLG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Covenant Logistics Group you should know about.

