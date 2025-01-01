This couple in their 40s is holding off marriage due to their abysmal savings — Ramit Sethi calls for 'sweeping changes'

Financial stability and compatibility are essential ingredients for any couple hoping to tie the knot in the future. Unfortunately, Dawn, 48, and Richard, 43, have struggled on both fronts.
On a recent episode of the Money for Couples show, hosted by Ramit Sethi, the New York-based couple describes how “past financial trauma” was delaying their plans to get married, as Richard’s bankruptcy from a previous marriage left him financially incapable of building a new life with Dawn. “We stress about money constantly and it has caused us to almost break up,” she told Sethi.
Their struggles are increasingly common as many couples across America face similar financial constraints.
Don't miss
-
Rich, young Americans are ditching the stormy stock market — here are the alternative assets they're banking on instead
-
Famed economist Larry Summers issues dire inflation warning to Americans after Trump's White House win — 3 ways to help protect yourself in 2025
-
These 5 magic money moves will boost you up America's net worth ladder in 2024 — and you can complete each step within minutes. Here's how
Financial prerequisites for marriage
Three in four young adults believe delaying marriage gives them the room to improve their personal finances, while 91% of young adults believe financial independence is a prerequisite for marriage, according to the Institute for Family Studies.
Being in debt is also a barrier for many couples looking to take the next step in their relationship. Three in five Americans said they have delayed getting married to avoid inheriting their partner’s debt, while 54% believe a partner’s debt is a valid reason to consider divorce, according to a survey by National Debt Relief.
Simply put, most people are not keen on making a lifelong commitment and combining their finances with someone who may weaken their financial position and make it difficult to raise a family.
Fortunately, debt isn’t a major concern for Dawn and Richard. They have only $14,895 in combined debt, far lower than the average American household debt load of $101,915, according to Debt.org. Instead, the couple is struggling to invest their money wisely to secure their forthcoming retirement phase of life.
Read more: Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey invest in this asset to keep their wealth safe — you may want to do the same in 2024
Focused on bills, not investments
Richard told Sethi that his monthly gross income of $3,250 was insufficient to allow him to save or invest anything. Meanwhile, Dawn, who earns significantly more, says she’s too focused on expenses to think about investing for the future. “Growing up, it was always about the bills, it was never about Investments,” she told Sethi.
As a result of their combined neglect, the couple has managed to accumulate only $58,484 in savings and just $24,985 in investments. For a couple in their 40s, Sethi describes the situation as “troubling,” but not surprising.
“Most people have never heard the word ‘investment’ in their household, ever. Their parents don't talk about it because they don't even know what investments are,” he says.
Indeed, 50% of women and 47% of men between the ages of 55 and 66 have no retirement savings, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Meanwhile, only 48% of Americans understand basic financial principles, according to the 2024 TIAA Institute-GFLEC Personal Finance Index. The report also found that only 47% of Gen X Americans understood concepts related to investing money.
This lack of financial literacy and having a solid investment strategy is creating a retirement crisis for many Americans. To avoid this, people like Dawn and Richard need to start making “aggressive, sweeping changes” according to Sethi. This includes boosting income with side hustles and more hours, additional savings every month, utilizing corporate benefits and tax-sheltered investment accounts, as well as slashing their budget for frivolous spending every month.
Perhaps the best way to get started is to reach out to an expert investment advisor or financial planner who can walk you through the complexities of creating a robust nest egg for retirement.
What to read next
-
‘Savers are losers’: Robert Kiyosaki warned that millions of 401(k)s and IRAs will be ‘toast’ — here's his advice for older Americans who want to protect their wealth
-
I'm 49 years old and have nothing saved for retirement — what should I do? Don't panic. Here are 3 of the easiest ways you can catch up (and fast)
-
A near-record number of Americans are grappling with $1,000 car payments and many drivers can't keep up. Here are 3 ways to stay ahead
This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.