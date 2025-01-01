This couple in their 40s is holding off marriage due to their abysmal savings — Ramit Sethi calls for 'sweeping changes'

Financial stability and compatibility are essential ingredients for any couple hoping to tie the knot in the future. Unfortunately, Dawn, 48, and Richard, 43, have struggled on both fronts.

On a recent episode of the Money for Couples show, hosted by Ramit Sethi, the New York-based couple describes how “past financial trauma” was delaying their plans to get married, as Richard’s bankruptcy from a previous marriage left him financially incapable of building a new life with Dawn. “We stress about money constantly and it has caused us to almost break up,” she told Sethi.

Their struggles are increasingly common as many couples across America face similar financial constraints.

Financial prerequisites for marriage

Three in four young adults believe delaying marriage gives them the room to improve their personal finances, while 91% of young adults believe financial independence is a prerequisite for marriage, according to the Institute for Family Studies.

Being in debt is also a barrier for many couples looking to take the next step in their relationship. Three in five Americans said they have delayed getting married to avoid inheriting their partner’s debt, while 54% believe a partner’s debt is a valid reason to consider divorce, according to a survey by National Debt Relief.

Simply put, most people are not keen on making a lifelong commitment and combining their finances with someone who may weaken their financial position and make it difficult to raise a family.

Fortunately, debt isn’t a major concern for Dawn and Richard. They have only $14,895 in combined debt, far lower than the average American household debt load of $101,915, according to Debt.org. Instead, the couple is struggling to invest their money wisely to secure their forthcoming retirement phase of life.

Focused on bills, not investments

Richard told Sethi that his monthly gross income of $3,250 was insufficient to allow him to save or invest anything. Meanwhile, Dawn, who earns significantly more, says she’s too focused on expenses to think about investing for the future. “Growing up, it was always about the bills, it was never about Investments,” she told Sethi.

