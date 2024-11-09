Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)’s Surge: How South Korea’s E-Commerce Giant is Growing Revenue

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Best Internet Retail Stocks to Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) stands against other best internet retail stocks to buy now.
What’s Happening In The Internet Retail Sector?
According to a report published by FTI Consulting, the United States e-commerce is experiencing a revival after a period of stagnation post-COVID. After 18 months of slow growth, e-commerce sales began to pick up again in early 2023 as consumers resumed shopping habits that had been altered during the pandemic. The report notes that e-commerce sales growth represented 46% of total retail sales growth in 2023 and surged to 57% in the first quarter of 2024, marking its highest contribution since 2017, excluding pandemic spikes.
Consumers have adopted the trend of shopping online as despite the reopening of physical stores, many consumers continue to prefer online shopping. The report indicates that foot traffic in stores remains lower than pre-pandemic levels, with many Americans choosing to shop online rather than visit physical locations. This shift suggests a long-term change in consumer behavior, as evidenced by ongoing declines in in-store visits and increased e-commerce market share.
Talking about the pandemic era from 2020 to 2022 total retail sales in the United States (excluding auto and gas) increased by 31%, compared to only 12.2% from 2017 to 2019. The report suggests this translates to an additional $1.9 trillion in retail spending above pre-COVID norms. This increased spending benefited the e-commerce segment as it was able to capture 87% of the increase in total retail spending during the height of the pandemic lockdowns.
Looking forward, the United States’ e-commerce sales are projected to grow at a sustainable rate of high to mid-single digits annually. This is a significant slowdown from the mid-teens growth rates seen before COVID but still sufficient for continued market share gains against traditional retail channels.
Moreover, the report also highlighted that newcomers including Temu, Shein, and TikTok Shop are entering the US e-commerce market. These newcomers are disrupting the established players through a strategy of becoming low-cost retailers. For instance, Temu achieved $14 billion in global gross merchandise value (GMV) sales in 2023 and is targeting $30 billion for 2024. On the other hand, Shein captured 40% of the fast fashion market domestically and had an estimated global GMV of $42 billion in 2023. Moreover, TikTok Shop was launched in 2023 and is aiming for $50 billion in global e-commerce sales by 2024.
The report suggests that while these platforms may attract budget-conscious consumers, they may not significantly threaten established e-commerce giant’s dominance due to perceived differences in product quality and brand positioning.
Looking ahead as per FTI Consulting the US online retail sales are expected to hit $1.2 trillion in 2024 translating to a 9.8% increase year-over-year. Moreover, the e-commerce market share is also expected to increase from 21.6% in 2023 to 22.7% by the end of the current year.
Moreover, some of the key trends identified by the reports are a sharp increase in the closing of physical retail stores due to increased labor costs, rents, and the feasibility of selling online. In addition to this, another key trend is the use of artificial intelligence among internet retailers, which helps engage with customers more closely and enables a personalized shopping experience.
We have also covered the 7 Best E-commerce Stocks To Buy According to Hedge Funds. Here’s an excerpt from the article:
“E-commerce is growing faster than expected and as new avenues of selling online open up, companies are bound to keep up with trends and innovative strategies. According to a report by Forbes, the e-commerce industry is expected to grow to a valuation of $7.9 trillion by 2027 from $6.3 trillion in 2024. In 2027, 23% of retail purchases are expected to be made online, up from 20.1% in 2024.
Our Methodology
To compile the list of 10 best internet retail stocks to buy now we used the Finviz stock screener. Using the screener, we shortlisted the internet retail stocks by their market capitalization. Next we used Insider Monkey’s Q2 2024 hedge funds database to rank the stocks by the number of hedge fund holders. Please note that the stocks are arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge funds.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A woman holding a laptop, wearing a graphic t-shirt, casually checking her e-commerce order.
Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 62
Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is a leading e-commerce company based in South Korea, often referred to as the “Amazon of South Korea”. It operates primarily in the Korean retail market, providing a wide range of products and services through its mobile applications and websites.
The company mainly operates through two main business segments including Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. The Product Commerce includes core retail offerings, which encompass owned inventory and marketplace sales, as well as Rocket Fresh, which is its fresh grocery delivery service. This segment also generates revenue from advertising. On the other hand, Developing Offerings focuses on newer services such as Coupang Eats (restaurant ordering and delivery), Coupang Play (content streaming), fintech services, and retail operations in Taiwan.
Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) on November 5th released its third-quarter results for fiscal 2024. During the quarter net revenue of the company improved 27% year-over-year to reach $7.9 billion and gross profits grew 45% during the same time to $2.3 billion. Revenue growth was led by robust growth across the board. The Product Commerce Segment saw 11% growth in active customers, thereby resulting in a 16% year-over-year increase in segment revenue.
More impressively Developing Offerings segment net revenues were $975 million, up 347% year-over-year. Management believes that this momentum of growth will continue throughout the year. Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is one of the best internet stocks to buy now and was held by 62 hedge funds in Q2 2024, as per Insider Monkey’s database.
Baron Fifth Avenue Growth Fund stated the following regarding Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:
“We also added to our position in the Korean e-commerce platform, Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG), as the company continues to execute at a high level, reporting strong financial results, with accelerating revenue growth – revenues were up 20% year-over-year in constant currency in the fourth quarter, 29% excluding the impact from Coupang’s Fulfillment and Logistics accounting change, driven by growth in its number of customers count (up 16% year-over-year), growth of its loyalty Wow members (up 27% year-over-year) and growth in spending by existing cohorts (with every cohort, including those who have used the platform for a long time, growing at least 15% year-over-year), which suggests continued wallet share gains for the company. While Coupang continues to gain market share, its attractive unit economics are beginning to appear in results, with adjusted EBITDA margins of its commerce segment reaching 7.1% in the fourth quarter (up 190bps year-over-year). Coupang is utilizing the growing profits from commerce to invest in emerging offerings such as Fulfillment and Logistics by Coupang (FLC), expansion into Taiwan (with revenues up 2 times in the last six months) and Coupang Eats, its food delivery network, which saw order volume increase by 2 times as well in the last nine months. In the last week or so, Coupang also announced a material 58% Wow membership price hike, which should flow through nicely to the bottom line, sending the stock higher by close to 20%.”
Overall, CPNG ranks 6th on our list of best internet retail stocks to buy now. While we acknowledge the potential of CPNG to grow, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for a promising AI stock that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.