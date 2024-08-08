How to get a council tax discount

Young woman working at home

Your council tax bill is likely to be one of your most significant monthly outgoings, with the money you pay going towards local services like rubbish collections and road maintenance.

You can check how much you’re paying with our council tax calculator – but you might be paying more than you need to.

A surprisingly wide range of discounts are available to many individuals – including students, people with disabilities and those with an annex – which could shave hundreds of pounds off your annual bill.

Here, Telegraph Money explains who could be eligible for a council tax discount, and how to get one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is eligible for a council tax discount?

Lots of people may be eligible for a council tax discount – but these aren’t applied automatically, so you’ll need to contact your local council to get the discount on your bills.

Single person discount

If you are the only adult in your home, then you can get a 25pc discount. This is commonly called the single person discount.

You can also get this discount if you live with people who are exempt from paying council tax, including:

Children under 18

Full-time students

Student nurses

Apprentices

Carers (providing at least 35 hours’ care a week)

People with severe mental impairments, such as dementia, who are also claiming a benefit such as the Severe Disablement Allowance

Individuals with diplomatic privileges and immunities

Ukrainian citizens living with you under the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme.

If everyone living in the home is disregarded for council tax, then you get 50pc knocked off your bill. You pay no council tax if everyone in the house is a student or under the age of 18.

Other households where no council tax is due include prisons, armed forces accommodation and care homes.

Carers

As mentioned above, carers are disregarded when it come to council tax – but there are caveats for this.

Story continues

Firstly, they must be providing at least 35 hours’ care a week, and they must live with the person they care for, but cannot be their husband, wife or civil partner, or parent if the person being cared for is under the age of 18.

People with disabilities

If you need to live in a bigger property than you otherwise would because one of the residents is disabled, then you may be able to get a council tax reduction via the disability reduction scheme.

The property must have been adapted to enable a disabled person to live there, such as an extra kitchen, bathroom or other room used to meet the needs of someone who is disabled, or extra indoor space for the disabled person to move their wheelchair around.

If you are eligible, then you will drop a council tax band.

People with second homes

If you have an empty property, then your local council might offer you a discount.

This is granted at the council’s discretion, but it’s becoming increasingly common for councils to charge a council tax premium on second homes.

Councils can charge a premium if the second home or holiday home has been empty for more than two years, but the rules are set to change from April 2025 that could mean extra charges are imposed if properties are empty for more than one year.

Some councils will offer a “second home discount” if you have a second home but no-one lives there on a permanent basis. The council will decide the discount, although it is likely to be about 10pc.

If a council decides to charge you, it could be a significant amount – in Wales, councils have the power to increase council tax by up to 300pc.

Annexes are usually subject to a separate tax bill. However, you may be able to get a 50pc discount if you live in the annexe while a relative pays council tax on the main property.

There will be no council tax if the residence of the annexe is a dependent of the owner of the main property. This means those who are over 65, disabled, or severely mentally impaired. Students and children under 18 are also exempt.

Low-income households, or those on benefits

You could be eligible for a discount of up to 100pc of your bill if you are on a low income or claim certain means-tested benefits.

Alternatively, you may be able to get a discretionary council tax reduction if you are struggling to pay for essentials.

You may be able to get a second adult rebate if you are living with an adult who is not your partner, does not pay you rent or have a contract with your landlord, and is on a low income or getting certain benefits.

How to apply for a council tax discount

Having read the instances where council tax reductions apply, you might be more convinced than ever that you’re paying too much. If that’s the case, follow these steps:

If you think you should get a discount or exemption

Decide on your reason for a council tax discount: From the rules outlined above, make sure you’re clear in your mind on the reason you believe you should receive a council tax discount or exemption, and why. You’ll need to explain this to your local authority. Gather evidence for your claim: You’ll likely need proof of the circumstances that you believe make you eligible for a discount, which could be things like a council tax bill with just your name on it if you’re living alone, university enrolment information if you need to prove you’re living with a student. Contact your local council: Your council will have an address to write to, or a number you can call, to make your case for a council tax reduction. You can search for your council’s details by entering your postcode on the gov.uk site. If you’re rejected, you can appeal: You may need to provide extra details to help your case.

Can you get a council tax rebate?

If you successfully manage to get a discount applied to your council tax bill, you won’t usually receive a rebate – even if it turns out you’ve been overpaying for some time.

If you qualify for council tax reduction, a separate scheme, you can have the reduction backdated for up to three months.

A case where you might receive a council tax rebate is if you apply to get your property’s council tax band reassessed. If you get moved to a lower band, not only will your future bills be lower, you’ll receive a rebate for the extra council tax you’ve paid up until the date it’s moved.

FAQs

Do you get a discount on council tax if you are a pensioner?

Pensioners don’t automatically qualify for council tax discounts, but your status may be taken into account if you’re struggling to pay your bills and apply for a council tax reduction from your local council.

Eligibility for reduced bills depends on where you live, your circumstances, household income, and whether your children or any other adults live with you.

How can I reduce my council tax band?

You can ask the Valuation Office Agency (in England and Wales) or the Scottish Assessors Association (in Scotland) to review your property’s council tax band if you have some evidence it is in the wrong band.

This will either be because it was placed in the wrong band when it was first built, or because the building has changed since it was last assessed – such as a townhouse being split into flats.

A review taking place means the property could be moved into a lower band, a higher band or left where it is.

How many nights can someone stay without affecting council tax?

This depends on the situation, and whether the person is staying because they have nowhere else to live.

There’s no set number of nights someone can stay before council tax is affected – there is a rumoured limit of “three nights a week” being a maximum, but this an urban myth.

Someone staying at a property for a holiday, or temporary period of time, would not be classed as “living” at that address, as they would have an alternative address that was their place of residence.

If a person had no other residence, they would be treated as living at the address where they were staying – even if the arrangement was only temporary.

Click here to view this content.