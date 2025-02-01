Could Trump tariffs fuel a 1930s-style collapse in trade?

Investing.com -- President Donald Trump's recent series of tariff threats over the past week signal that tariffs are coming, stoking worries about a trade war battering the global economy, but Capital Economics believes trading partners will shy away from escalation, minimizing the risk of the seismic trade-related global economic shock seen in the 1930s.

While "tariffs may dominate headlines," there is "far more to the global trade story than duties on goods," Capital Economics said in a recent note. Services, which are not subject to tariffs, have surged as a percentage of total global trade over the past three decades, limiting chance of the devastating global trade rout seen during the 1930s.

Following the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which dramatically raised U.S. import duties to record levels, trading partners responded in-kind fueling vicious trade war that contributed to a collapse in global trade that exacerbated the Great Depression.

As well as the changing makeup of global trade, recent history has shown that the United States' trading partners prefer an approach of damage limitation rather than escalation against Trump tariffs, reducing the odds of a significant global trade war.

It seems likely that "other countries will respond to US tariffs in a way that is designed to minimise the threat of escalation," Capital Economics said, flagging clues from media reports suggesting Canada is considering tariffs that have political bite but little economic damage.

"This would mimic the response to tariffs during the first Trump administration, where retaliation was calibrated in a way that maximised the political impact while containing the economic damage," it added. "This would reduce the risk of a slide into 1930s-style protectionism on a global level."

The renewed concerns about tariffs come in the wake of Trump threatening to impose a 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada. In a sign showing the efficacy of Trump's tariff threat, Colombia backed down from a trade war with the U.S., withdrawing its retaliatory tariffs after Trump threatened the country with tariffs and visa restrictions for refusing to accept a US military aircraft carrying deported migrants.

