Could Target launch a membership program? Here's who they would be competing against

Target is considering offering a paid membership program that could launch this year, according to Bloomberg.

Internally labeled "Project Trident," details on the program were scarce but Bloomberg reported that it would include benefits beyond Target's current free membership program (Circle) and could incorporate the company's delivery service (Shipt).

USA TODAY reached out to Target for comment and did not receive a response.

If the company goes through with the project, it would be a late entry into the paid retail membership market, as Walmart and Amazon have offered benefits to members through their Walmart+ and Amazon Prime programs. The company would also be competing against membership warehouses Costco and Sam's Club — a Walmart subsidiary.

Target said that comparable sales declined 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 though operating income increased 28.9% due to a "higher gross margin rate" in its third quarter earnings report.

Here are some of the players Target will compete against if it launches a membership program.

Retail membership details

Costco

Plan: Gold Star

Price: $60 per year

Benefits: Warehouse access Costco Fuel access Free household card Access to Costco services



Plan: Executive

Price: $120 per year

Benefits: All benefits of Gold Star Annual 2% reward on qualified purchases Free household card Access to Costco services



Costco generated $4.6 billion in membership fees from nearly 128 million members, according to the company's 2023 Annual Report.

Walmart

Plan: Walmart+

Price: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Benefits: Free delivery from store ($35 minimum) Free shipping Fuel discounts Paramount+ Free flat tire repair Free road hazard warranty Returns from home



Walmart reported that it made $5 billion in operating income from US stores and that the company had "increased Walmart+ membership income" in its third quarter earnings report. USA TODAY reached out to Walmart regarding Walmart+ revenues and did not receive a response back.

Story continues

Sam's Club

Plan: Club

Price: $50 per year

Benefits: Warehouse access Free flat tire repair, battery testing & wiper blade installation Fuel discounts Same day delivery ($12 fee)



Plan: Plus

Price: $110 per year

Benefits: All benefits included in Club Early shopping hours Free curbside pickup Free shipping Pharmacy discounts Optical discounts Same day delivery ($8 fee)



While the company did not disclose the amount of revenue that the Plus tier generates, Walmart's third quarter earnings report pointed to the upper tier as a part of the company's 7.1% growth in membership revenue from Sam's Club.

Amazon

Plan: Prime

Price: $14.99 per year or $139 per year

Benefits: Free One-Day and Same-Day Delivery Prime Video, Reading, Gaming and Amazon Music access Free one-year GrubHub subscription Merchandise discounts



Amazon included Amazon Prime revenue in the $10.5 billion subscription service category in the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings report.

Target Stock Price

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Target considers launching a paid membership program