S&P 500 recovers from Tuesday's sell-off, surpassing Monday's closing level

Could Target launch a membership program? Here's who they would be competing against

James Powel, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Target is considering offering a paid membership program that could launch this year, according to Bloomberg.

Internally labeled "Project Trident," details on the program were scarce but Bloomberg reported that it would include benefits beyond Target's current free membership program (Circle) and could incorporate the company's delivery service (Shipt).

USA TODAY reached out to Target for comment and did not receive a response.

If the company goes through with the project, it would be a late entry into the paid retail membership market, as Walmart and Amazon have offered benefits to members through their Walmart+ and Amazon Prime programs. The company would also be competing against membership warehouses Costco and Sam's Club — a Walmart subsidiary.

Target said that comparable sales declined 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 though operating income increased 28.9% due to a "higher gross margin rate" in its third quarter earnings report.

Here are some of the players Target will compete against if it launches a membership program.

Retail membership details

Costco

  • Plan: Gold Star

  • Price: $60 per year

  • Benefits:

    • Warehouse access

    • Costco Fuel access

    • Free household card

    • Access to Costco services

  • Plan: Executive

  • Price: $120 per year

  • Benefits:

    • All benefits of Gold Star

    • Annual 2% reward on qualified purchases

    • Free household card

    • Access to Costco services

Costco generated $4.6 billion in membership fees from nearly 128 million members, according to the company's 2023 Annual Report.

Walmart

  • Plan: Walmart+

  • Price: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

  • Benefits:

    • Free delivery from store ($35 minimum)

    • Free shipping

    • Fuel discounts

    • Paramount+

    • Free flat tire repair

    • Free road hazard warranty

    • Returns from home

Walmart reported that it made $5 billion in operating income from US stores and that the company had "increased Walmart+ membership income" in its third quarter earnings report. USA TODAY reached out to Walmart regarding Walmart+ revenues and did not receive a response back.

Sam's Club

  • Plan: Club

  • Price: $50 per year

  • Benefits:

    • Warehouse access

    • Free flat tire repair, battery testing & wiper blade installation

    • Fuel discounts

    • Same day delivery ($12 fee)

  • Plan: Plus

  • Price: $110 per year

  • Benefits:

    • All benefits included in Club

    • Early shopping hours

    • Free curbside pickup

    • Free shipping

    • Pharmacy discounts

    • Optical discounts

    • Same day delivery ($8 fee)

While the company did not disclose the amount of revenue that the Plus tier generates, Walmart's third quarter earnings report pointed to the upper tier as a part of the company's 7.1% growth in membership revenue from Sam's Club.

Amazon

  • Plan: Prime

  • Price: $14.99 per year or $139 per year

  • Benefits:

    • Free One-Day and Same-Day Delivery

    • Prime Video, Reading, Gaming and Amazon Music access

    • Free one-year GrubHub subscription

    • Merchandise discounts

Amazon included Amazon Prime revenue in the $10.5 billion subscription service category in the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings report.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Target considers launching a paid membership program