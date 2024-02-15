Could Target launch a membership program? Here's who they would be competing against
Target is considering offering a paid membership program that could launch this year, according to Bloomberg.
Internally labeled "Project Trident," details on the program were scarce but Bloomberg reported that it would include benefits beyond Target's current free membership program (Circle) and could incorporate the company's delivery service (Shipt).
USA TODAY reached out to Target for comment and did not receive a response.
If the company goes through with the project, it would be a late entry into the paid retail membership market, as Walmart and Amazon have offered benefits to members through their Walmart+ and Amazon Prime programs. The company would also be competing against membership warehouses Costco and Sam's Club — a Walmart subsidiary.
Target said that comparable sales declined 4.9% in the third quarter of 2023 though operating income increased 28.9% due to a "higher gross margin rate" in its third quarter earnings report.
Here are some of the players Target will compete against if it launches a membership program.
Retail membership details
Costco
Plan: Gold Star
Price: $60 per year
Benefits:
Warehouse access
Costco Fuel access
Free household card
Access to Costco services
Plan: Executive
Price: $120 per year
Benefits:
All benefits of Gold Star
Annual 2% reward on qualified purchases
Free household card
Access to Costco services
Costco generated $4.6 billion in membership fees from nearly 128 million members, according to the company's 2023 Annual Report.
Walmart
Plan: Walmart+
Price: $12.95 per month or $98 per year
Benefits:
Free delivery from store ($35 minimum)
Free shipping
Fuel discounts
Paramount+
Free flat tire repair
Free road hazard warranty
Returns from home
Walmart reported that it made $5 billion in operating income from US stores and that the company had "increased Walmart+ membership income" in its third quarter earnings report. USA TODAY reached out to Walmart regarding Walmart+ revenues and did not receive a response back.
Sam's Club
Plan: Club
Price: $50 per year
Benefits:
Warehouse access
Free flat tire repair, battery testing & wiper blade installation
Fuel discounts
Same day delivery ($12 fee)
Plan: Plus
Price: $110 per year
Benefits:
All benefits included in Club
Early shopping hours
Free curbside pickup
Free shipping
Pharmacy discounts
Optical discounts
Same day delivery ($8 fee)
While the company did not disclose the amount of revenue that the Plus tier generates, Walmart's third quarter earnings report pointed to the upper tier as a part of the company's 7.1% growth in membership revenue from Sam's Club.
Amazon
Plan: Prime
Price: $14.99 per year or $139 per year
Benefits:
Free One-Day and Same-Day Delivery
Prime Video, Reading, Gaming and Amazon Music access
Free one-year GrubHub subscription
Merchandise discounts
Amazon included Amazon Prime revenue in the $10.5 billion subscription service category in the company's fourth quarter 2023 earnings report.
Target Stock Price
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Report: Target considers launching a paid membership program