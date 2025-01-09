Could Your SNAP/Food Stamps Benefits Take a Hit in 2025? 3 Changes Being Proposed Under Trump

SplashNews.com / Shutterstock.com

With a new Trump administration and Republican-led session of Congress set to begin this month, the GOP is already making plans to reduce what they deem to be wasteful, excess government spending. Per The Washington Post, the Republican Party is eyeing current the food stamp program — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — and food stamp policy in general for cuts to save money.

Here are a few proposals under consideration. Also, find out how President-elect Donald Trump’s win could affect the cost of groceries overall.

Removing Presidential Authority To Recalculate SNAP Benefits

A bill in 2018 allowed the president to increase SNAP benefits, even if doing so would also increase the national debt as a response. The Washington Post noted that Republicans believe removing this power could reduce the deficit by as much as tens of billions of dollars.

Limit Food Items That SNAP Recipients Can Purchase With Benefits

House Republicans have been pushing for some time — with previous bills — to limit which food items SNAP recipients can purchase with their benefits. Doing so could reduce SNAP costs.

Increased Work Requirements for SNAP

The Washington Post reported that lawmakers are considering an expansion of work requirements for eligibility for SNAP to make benefits more difficult to attain.

Whether any of these restrictions and cutbacks will actually happen to SNAP remains to be seen, as such changes may prove deeply unpopular with low-income voters. Overall, these cutbacks — and others like them — could trim billions from the American budget deficit, even if they cost a number of voters.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

