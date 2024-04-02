You could be sitting on thousands of dollars: A list of the most valuable pennies

Grab that dusty piggy bank and crack it open.

You may just get lucky.

With National Coin Week approaching, Cointrackers.com created "a cool list" of the top 25 most valuable pennies ever minted in the United States.

According to stats from the money measuring site, whose database consists nearly entirely of coins from the years 1880s through 2024, pennies minted in 1943 and 1944 come in at No. 1 and No. 2 on the list.

"These coin values are not based off common errors like double dies, but rather coins that were issued into circulation as is," the self-dubbed "Coin Value and Silver Market Specialists" wrote on its website created for coin lovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Coin Week is the third week of every April.

This year it's April 21-27.

Here a list of the top 10 most valuable pennies and what they are worth to date:

Penny goldmine: Family discovers roughly 1 million copper pennies while cleaning out Los Angeles home

Top 10 most valuable pennies as of 2024

No. 1:

1944 Steel Wheat Penny: $408,000

No. 2:

1943 Copper Wheat Penny - $250,000

No. 3:

1856 Flying Eagle Penny - $25,000

No. 4:

1924 S Wheat Penny - $12,000

No. 5:

1873 Indian Head Penny - $10,000

No. 6

1858 Flying Eagle Penny - $10,000

No. 7.

1857 Flying Eagle Penny - $7,000

No. 8 :

1922 D Wheat Penny - $6,000

No. 9:

1914 D Wheat Penny - $5,600

No. 10:

1909 S VDB Wheat Penny - $4,150

To see the rest of the list which increase to No. 25, click here.

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: List of the most valuable pennies: $408k? $250k? What they are worth