Could The Market Be Wrong About Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd (KLSE:F&N) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10.0%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is:

17% = RM599m ÷ RM3.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 17%. This probably goes some way in explaining Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's moderate 6.8% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 8.0% over the last few years.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has a three-year median payout ratio of 45%, which implies that it retains the remaining 55% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Besides, Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 48% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 16%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

