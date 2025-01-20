Could The Market Be Wrong About Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Given Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 4.8% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Cranswick (LON:CWK). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Cranswick's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cranswick is:

12% = UK£116m ÷ UK£940m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cranswick's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

At first glance, Cranswick seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Cranswick's moderate 8.8% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared Cranswick's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.8% in the same period.

LSE:CWK Past Earnings Growth January 20th 2025

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It's important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future.

