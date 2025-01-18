Here’s What Could Happen to Your Money in Trump’s First 40 Days in Office

JEANNE ACCORSINI / SIPA / Shutterstock.com

As President-elect Donald Trump takes office again, many Americans are curious about how it will affect their personal finances. His administration could bring a host of economic changes, particularly in tax policies, trade and regulatory measures.

We’re also seeing positive signs from the U.S. economy. Inflation rates are down to 2.7% as of November, and unemployment is low at about 4.2%. This backdrop implies the overall environment is on the positive side for the growth of the economy.

Even with these promising signs, many voters were not happy about high costs of living, particularly on housing and food. Rent in the U.S. has increased 19% since 2019, per The Washington Post. U.S. food prices, meanwhile, have increased 25% since 2019, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Many people brought those feelings to the polls, giving Trump a win as president-elect.

Looking at Trump’s policies and the current economy, here are some things that could happen to your money in Trump’s first days in office.

Trade Policies Could Increase Everyday Costs

Trump has vowed to slap an additional 10% tax on imported goods from China and 25% on goods that come from Mexico and Canada. He has indicated that one of his first executive orders after his inauguration will address these tariffs.

If Trump chooses to impose these tariffs, they will increase government revenue. Additionally, per the Council on Foreign Relations, many Republicans argue that tariffs in general help create jobs, increase economic growth and lower trade deficits, which could be good for consumers. However, tariffs could also lead to price increases on everyday goods, possibly negating any potential tax savings. Plus, inflationary pressure may put additional strain on the limited spending power of lower-income households.

According to a September 2024 survey from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, an overwhelming majority of surveyed economists agreed that “imposing tariffs results in a substantial portion of those tariffs being borne by consumers of the country that enacts the tariffs, through price increases.”

Deregulation Could Lead to Changes for Consumers

Trump has also stated intentions to repeal Biden administration rules on consumer finance and banking under the Congressional Review Act. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) could see many changes, including leadership changes that could move the bureau from strict regulation to a more lenient approach. According to the McGlinchey Stafford law firm, it’s likely some of these changes will happen “very early” in Trump’s term.

