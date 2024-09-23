Coty Inc. (COTY): A Good Hair Care Stock To Consider Buying Now

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Hair Care Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) stands against the other hair care stocks.

According to Fortune Business Insights, in 2023, the hair care industry was estimated to be worth $99.52 billion globally. Between 2024 and 2032, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% from $106.91 billion to $213.47 billion. In 2023, Europe held a 36.43% market share, leading the hair care industry.

The demand for hair care products has increased as a result of the growing acceptance of longer hairstyles by males and the growing popularity of hair coloring. According to a survey conducted in 2020 by Garnier, 42% of 2,000 Americans discovered new techniques for dyeing their gray hair. Secondly, an increasing number of consumers are dealing with hair problems such as dandruff, graying hair, and hair loss, which will likely lead to a rise in the use of hairdressing products. According to survey results released in January 2022 by the Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery Institute (DCSI), over two-thirds of Americans over the age of 35 experience issues with hair thinning and loss. Furthermore, the World Health Organization (WHO) released estimates showing that 30% of Japanese people were over 60 in 2020. Thirdly, there is an increasing emphasis on the development of organic and natural products to meet rising product demand. For example, Australian scalp care brand Straand made its UK debut in November 2023. To create product distinctiveness in the very competitive market, the company concentrates on creating cruelty-free and microbiome-centric products.

Specifically, as we have mentioned in our article, “20 Cheap Alternatives to Aveda Shampoo," the global luxury hair care market was dominated by the luxury shampoo segment, which held a revenue share of approximately 30.5% in 2023.

According to a Cirana report, sales of hair products in the prestige market rose by 10% YoY in the first half of 2024, based on dollars, with styling and treatments showing the fastest rate of growth within the category. The trend of premiumization is still driving growth; three times as many hair products as lower-priced items have been added in the last three years, and these products now make up 25% of the category's unit sales, compared with 15% just three years ago. Being the only beauty category where the bulk of sales takes place online, the premium hair market also makes for an intriguing channel tale. In fact, with double-digit growth in sales, the e-commerce channel is not slowing down at all.

One hair care product that is gaining popularity is dry shampoo. As we have stated in our article, “11 Dry Shampoo Alternatives for Every Hair Color and Type,” the dry shampoo market is expected to grow from $5.35 billion in 2023 to a valuation of $9.18 billion in 2030.

As we look ahead, Frost & Sullivan’s report reveals that the hair care market is changing due to disruptive technology like artificial intelligence, customized solutions, and innovative ingredients. The "skinification" movement places a strong emphasis on scalp health, which is driving businesses to use regenerative medicine and useful components like biotin and peptides. Personalized care is improved via IoT-enabled grooming products and AI-powered scalp analysis technologies. Companies are adopting waterless products, recyclable packaging, and a reduction in toxic chemicals as a significant priority in sustainability. Companies that want to satisfy changing customer preferences and lessen their environmental effect must promote scalp health and integrate next-generation technologies. These developments spur expansion and help brands maintain their competitiveness in a market that is changing quickly.

Benoit Butruille, Growth Expert and Principal Consultant, TechVision at Frost & Sullivan, stated:

“Hair and scalp care is booming, and it is of great interest to understand the innovations and strategies driving this growth. Technologies such as AI are being used to develop smart hair care devices. Additionally, sustainable practices are becoming increasingly important as more customers seek products made with ethically sourced, eco-friendly ingredients.”

Methodology:

We sifted through holdings of hair care ETFs and online rankings to form an initial list of 20 hair care stocks. Then we selected the 10 stocks that were the most popular among institutional investors. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of the number of hedge funds that have stakes in them, as of Q2 2024.

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 23

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) licenses luxury and high-end brands including Gucci, Burberry, Hugo Boss, Davidoff, and Calvin Klein for its fragrance division; its consumer cosmetics business is focused on acquired mass brands like Rimmel, CoverGirl, Max Factor, Sally Hansen, and Bourjois. Most importantly, the company sells haircare products under Philosophy and other brands.

Europe accounts for over 44% of the cosmetics company's revenue, followed by the Americas (42%), Asia-Pacific (14%), and other regions. A German investment company called JAB owns a majority 53% share.

Sue Nabi, who joined Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) as CEO in 2020, has improved the company's performance since taking over by keeping costs under control, reviving brand advertising, and focusing the company's attention on innovation because of her 20 years of experience in the beauty industry. In light of this, following the pandemic lows, sales growth and profitability both grew. Since the COVID-19, sales have increased by 32.14%.

Strong financial performance in Q4 2024, particularly in the luxury fragrance industry, and strategic execution across high-growth markets were the reasons given by Bank of America analyst Anna Lizzul for maintaining a Buy rating on the beauty company. Their $14 price estimate supports a premium valuation by taking into account Coty's better growth profile, margin expansion, and leverage reduction initiatives.

Reiterating an Overweight rating with a $13 price target, Piper Sandler believes that Coty's continuous execution and realistic expectations are essential to the company's optimistic future. Despite negative sentiment from peers, the firm underlines robust margins and optimism for the global beauty industry.

Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management is the largest shareholder in the company, with 5,582,064 shares worth $55.93 million.

Overall COTY ranks 10th on our list of the best hair care stocks to buy. While we acknowledge the potential of COTY as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than COTY but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

