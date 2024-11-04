What It Costs To Live in the 5 Happiest Southern States

There are many factors that contribute to living in a happy state. Usually, it’s a combination of things like community, work environment, physical well-being, and overall quality of life.

But one factor that can really make or break whether you can have a future in any location you choose is the real cost of living.

Earlier this year, GOBankingRates conducted a study and revealed how much it costs to live in America’s happiest states. This article takes a closer look at the top five happiest southern states and what it costs to live in each one.

Florida

Happiness quotient : 59.3

Median household income : $67,917

Cost of living index : 100.7

Total monthly cost of living: $4,368.41

Florida is the top southern state to live in based on the average person’s happiness.

Not only are there no taxes on personal and retirement income, but its education, culture, food, and overall diversity make it one of the top choices for many people.

The total monthly cost of living is roughly $4,368.41, which doesn’t include the cost of housing. Housing in Florida can range from $200,000 to upwards of a million dollars or more, depending on location.

South Carolina

Happiness quotient : 55.3

Median household income : $63,623

Cost of living index : 95.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,633.22

South Carolina is a charming location to live.

With all four seasons of weather, you can truly enjoy each. Whether you want to live near the coast, in a historic town or closer to the mountains, there’s tons of variety in this state.

The cost of living is lower than the national average, with the average home value in South Carolina sitting at $296,987.

Georgia

Happiness quotient : 54.1

Median household income : $71,355

Cost of living index : 90.8

Total monthly cost of living: $3,792.47

From Savannah to Atlanta, it’s no surprise why anyone would choose to live in Georgia. With so many cute small towns in the mountains and big vibrant cities, there is a location to fit most people’s needs.

However, the cost of living is what really draws most people to Georgia. The average home value in Georgia is currently $328,526, so you can expect housing costs to be much lower compared to other states.

North Carolina

Happiness quotient : 53.6

Median household income : $66,186

Cost of living index : 95.3

Total monthly cost of living: $3,857.01