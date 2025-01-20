3 Reasons You Should Invest in Costco Stock

slobo / Getty Images

It doesn’t get any bigger, or more appropriately bulkier, than the multinational retail corporation Costco. In general, retail performance over the past year has been influenced by consumers changing spending patterns amid inflation spikes, but ultimately Costco stores consistently improve foot traffic.

Find Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

Learn More: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

Even with shoppers restricting their spending on discretionary items in-store and online and the company currently riding out a bumpy patch, this might be an opportune time to invest long-term in Costco. Costco stock is persistent because the company is always building more stores and growing more markets.

Here are some key takeaways of Costco stock:

The current share price as of open today is $923.50, which isn’t cheap but may be worth the upfront investment as there is proven consistent growth.

Costco is a membership-based club retailer and memberships cost between $65 to $130 annually.

Buying in bulk and saving money on groceries isn’t going out of style so Costco’s profits can continuously increase and will likely maintain this progress in the future.

Here are three reasons why you should consider investing in Costco.

The Profit Is Reliable

Costco’s numbers just don’t go up with sales revenue but also through membership fees. It shapes its shopping experience to current consumer trends, and though most of its inventory is still in bulk packaging, there are also several consumer-friendly sized items at a discount. This can make it a one-stop shop for many customers.

This mega-retailer knows its way around a profit margin as it has consistently gone up. Though there is no such thing as a guarantee when it comes to the Stock Market, consistency can be synonymous with a safe bet.

For You: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

It’s Consistent With Forward Progress

It may not be lightning in a bottle, but Costco stock has proven its forward momentum, even if it’s slow and steady. This is not to say that the stock can’t have a setback or ups and downs. In fact, there were several dips shortly after the pandemic, but ultimately it leveled out and moved up steadily.

Costco shares are something to consider for long-term investors.

It’s Compatible With Consumer Shopping Habits

Costco offers real value, and the customers seem to both know it and appreciate it. This is why over 132 million cardholders, and 74 million household members don’t mind paying a membership fee as the retailer aligns with how they want to shop. Any place where you can shave money off your grocery bill or to-do list, and do so in bulk, is going to be a popular one.

Story Continues