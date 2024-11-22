Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Reports Strong Q4 Growth and Expands Digital Presence

We recently published a list of 10 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Retirement Portfolio. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stands against other consumer stocks to buy for a retirement stock portfolio.

Today's retirees face growing uncertainty about the future of Social Security. While many financial advisors and economists specializing in Social Security recommend delaying retirement benefits until age 70 to maximize monthly payouts, only 10% of pre-retirees intend to wait until that age, according to the Schroders 2024 U.S. Retirement Survey. A large majority plan to claim benefits earlier, often before reaching their full retirement age of 67 (for those born in 1960 or later). Specifically, 43% of non-retirees plan to file before 67, with 23% intending to claim at 65 and 12% planning to claim as early as 62. This trend is further influenced by financial insecurity. According to the Transamerica Institute, only 1 in 5 middle-class individuals feel confident in their ability to retire comfortably or maintain their lifestyle during retirement.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the average change in prices for consumer goods and services, rose 2.6% year-over-year in October. This marks an increase from the 2.4% annual growth rate recorded in September. Month-over-month, prices grew by 0.2%, matching consensus expectations and maintaining the same pace observed over the past three months. However, President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies, including increased tariffs and expanded government spending, could stimulate economic growth while also exacerbating inflationary pressures. Despite inflation easing from its peak in mid-2022, it continues to weigh heavily on U.S. households.

Job creation in October slowed to its weakest pace since late 2020, reflecting the impact of storms in the Southeast and a major labor strike. Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 12,000, a sharp decline from September and far below the Dow Jones estimate of 100,000. October's report marked the smallest monthly gain since December 2020. Despite the weak job growth, the unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, meeting expectations. A broader measure of unemployment, which accounts for discouraged workers and those in part-time roles for economic reasons, also remained unchanged at 7.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics noted that the Boeing strike likely accounted for a loss of 44,000 jobs in the manufacturing sector, which saw an overall reduction of 46,000 positions. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, speaking on the labor market early in November, expressed concerns regarding the labor market:

