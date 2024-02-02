Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Reported Better Than Expected Earnings in Q4

Madison Investments, an investment advisor, released its “Madison Sustainable Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, equity markets ended the year on a high note, with the S&P 500 achieving an 11.7% increase. This brought the full-year return to 26.3%. The Fund (Class Y) returned 18.0% for the year, but had a Q4 return of 11.9%, trailing the S&P 500. The fourth quarter's strength can be attributed to the yield curve's downward shift. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund featured stocks such as Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) engages in the operation of membership warehouses. On February 1, 2024, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock closed at $704.48 per share. The one-month return of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was 7.39%, and its shares gained 36.85% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has a market capitalization of $312.597 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported solid holiday results and announced a special dividend of $15 per share. Earnings were better than expected driven by better gross margin. Same store sales were 3.9% with solid traffic. Costco also noted better discretionary trends and solid seasonal sales."

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 65 hedge fund portfolios held Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) at the end of third quarter which was 67 in the previous quarter.

