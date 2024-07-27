Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST): Is This FMCG Stock a Strong Buy Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the 14 Best FMCG Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stands against the other FMCG stocks.

If you walk into a modern pantry, you're almost guaranteed to find it well-stocked with everyday essentials like toilet paper, soap and toothpaste, beverages, and food. This reflects a simple reality: most consumers prefer to keep these items in ample supply. While consumers will always demand these products, they are not entirely indifferent to price increases during inflation. Instead, they might look to save money by buying in bulk or shopping at big-box stores. Regardless, they will continue to prioritize purchasing these necessities.

Known as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) or consumer packaged goods (CPG), these high-demand products are valued for their affordability and rapid turnover. They are considered "fast-moving" because they quickly sell off store shelves due to their regular use by consumers. Although investors typically look towards bonds and cash to manage risk, FMCG stocks offer a defensive alternative that can provide both growth and income. While these stocks may not generate spectacular growth opportunities and can lose value as interest rates rise, they generally decline less than other sectors during recessions. In fact, certain industries, such as food, tobacco, and alcohol, may even experience increased demand during economic downturns. As one of the world's largest industries, the global FMCG sector has seen steady growth over the past decade, driven by the trend of experiential retailing, where shopping is viewed as a social activity. The global FMCG market is projected to reach $18,939.4 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Following low deal volume and value in 2020, the consumer goods landscape saw a significant shift in M&A activity. In 2021, as sizable assets in the sector became scarce and prohibitively expensive, companies strategically moved toward a higher-volume, lower-deal-value approach. According to McKinsey, this trend peaked in 2021 with around 470 consumer goods deals globally. The distribution of M&A activity varied across subsectors regarding volume and value. Food remained the largest category by deal volume, accounting for about 40%, while beverages and durables together made up an additional 30%. On the other hand, in terms of deal value, personal care led the pack with 38%, primarily driven by large spin-offs of pharmaceutical companies' consumer businesses. A notable example includes Johnson & Johnson's $42 billion spin-off of Kenvue last year.

As of late May, several major retailers have reported their Q1 2024 earnings, offering valuable insights into the current state of the U.S. consumer's sentiments. With consumer spending accounting for approximately 70% of the U.S. economy, shifts in spending patterns significantly impact growth and employment. Walmart, for example, observed changes in customer behavior, with CFO John Rainey noting in the company's Q1 earnings call:

"Many consumer pocketbooks are still stretched, and we see the effect of that in our business mix as they're spending more of their paychecks on non-discretionary categories and less on general merchandise. This merchandise mix remains a headwind to margins, but it’s consistent with our expectations."

This indicates that consumers are prioritizing essential groceries over discretionary items like televisions. Walmart's earnings suggest that while overall consumer spending remains steady, those with less disposable income are struggling and continue to seek value in their purchases. In any case, despite inflation and challenging market conditions, people still need to eat and buy essentials, making FMCG stocks more resilient compared to other sectors in the stock market.

After a comprehensive analysis of FMCG stocks listed on NYSE and NASDAQ using ETFs and internet rankings, we have curated a selection of the 14 top FMCG stocks to buy now according to hedge funds.

A customer in a warehouse aisles, browsing the wide range of branded and private-label products.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 67

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) operates a global network of membership warehouses primarily under the “Costco Wholesale” brand, offering high-quality, brand-name products at significantly reduced prices compared to conventional wholesale or retail sources.

On June 7, Deutsche Bank reiterated its positive outlook on Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), maintaining a Buy rating and a price target of $925.00. The retail giant is praised for its resilience in a volatile consumer market, showing steady adjusted U.S. core comparable sales growth of 5.7%. This performance aligns with the previous month's results and is bolstered by an increase in both U.S. and global customer traffic.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)'s discretionary segment performed robustly, with same-store sales (SSS) growing in the mid-single to high-single digits in June, marking a slight improvement from the previous month. Additionally, e-commerce was a strong performer for the retailer, with a 15.4% increase compared to 14.8% in April.

According to Insider Monkey’s first-quarter database, 67 hedge funds expressed bullish sentiments towards Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), up from 57 in the previous quarter. Fisher Asset Management, led by Ken Fisher, holds the largest position in the company, with 2.86 million shares valued at $2.09 billion.

Madison Sustainable Equity Fund stated the following regarding Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported solid holiday results and announced a special dividend of $15 per share. Earnings were better than expected driven by better gross margin. Same store sales were 3.9% with solid traffic. Costco also noted better discretionary trends and solid seasonal sales.”

