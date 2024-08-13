Advertisement
Costco testing membership card scanners at several locations across Canada

The Canadian Press
·1 min read
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Costco Wholesale is testing membership card scanners at the entrances to its stores at several locations across Canada.

The retailer says it's testing the scanners at stores in Ottawa, Edmonton, Regina and the B.C. Lower Mainland.

Costco requires shoppers to pay an annual membership fee and show their membership cards when shopping at its stores.

The new scanners are located at the entrances to Costco warehouses and require shoppers to scan their card before entering.

Guests must be accompanied by a valid member for entry to the store.

Costco has more than 100 stores across Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press