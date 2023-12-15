Is Costco going to raise membership fees for Gold Star and Executive members?

Is the price of a Costco membership going up?

Not immediately.

With strong renewal rates from loyal shoppers and new sign-ups, Costco does not feel pressure to raise its membership fee, Costco Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said Thursday on a first-quarter earnings call.

Costco Wholesale in Jackson Township, Ohio

The members-only warehouse retail giant caters to inflation-weary shoppers with low prices on groceries and other basic essentials.

“We haven't needed to do it,” Galanti said of a membership fee increase. “At this juncture, we feel pretty good about what we're doing.”

Costco typically raises membership prices every five to six years.

It last raised its membership fee in June 2017.

Galanti has called a price hike “a question of when, not if,” which has set off speculation that membership fees will soon rise.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser has been predicting a membership fee increase for months. In a note to clients, Lasser said he expects one next summer.

Membership fees are a critical revenue stream for Costco.

In the first quarter, they generated $1.08 billion.

A Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 a year. An Executive Membership is $120.

Right now you can get a Gold Star membership for $20. StackSocial has a deal for new customers or for those whose membership expired more than 18 months ago. Buy a one-year Gold Star membership for $60 and get a $40 digital Costco gift card.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Costco price hike: Is the cost of a Costco membership going up?