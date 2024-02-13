Advertisement
Canada markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,665.62
    -401.68 (-1.91%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,962.96
    -58.88 (-1.17%)
     

  • DOW

    38,339.50
    -457.88 (-1.18%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7371
    -0.0062 (-0.84%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    78.01
    +1.09 (+1.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    65,936.05
    -1,785.23 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,008.50
    -24.50 (-1.21%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,986.22
    -59.03 (-2.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2830
    +0.1110 (+2.66%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,709.15
    -233.39 (-1.46%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.75
    +0.82 (+5.89%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6877
    -0.0020 (-0.29%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS FALL AFTER U.S. INFLATION COOLS LESS THAN ANTICIPATED

Paramount Global laying off 800 employees, or or roughly 3% of its workforce

Costco executive says company always looking to lower prices, mitigate increases

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Costco executive Pierre Riel says the grocery retailer has decreased the prices of hundreds of items since the start of 2023.

The chief operating officer of Costco Wholesale Corp.’s international and Canadian division made the comments to a House of Commons committee studying food prices.

Riel says that amid pressure on grocers to stabilize food prices, Costco has continued to invest in its private-label brand, Canadian suppliers and its employees.

Like the other grocers, Riel says suppliers continue to come with requests to increase prices.

However, he says Costco doesn’t participate in the industry practice of freezing price requests for a couple of months over the holiday season.

Instead, Riel says the company always looks for ways to lower prices and does what it can to mitigate price increases.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.

The Canadian Press