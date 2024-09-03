Can CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Performance Keep Up Given Its Mixed Bag Of Fundamentals?

CoStar Group's (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock up by 2.7% over the past month. However, we decided to study the company's mixed-bag of fundamentals to assess what this could mean for future share prices, as stock prices tend to be aligned with a company's long-term financial performance. Specifically, we decided to study CoStar Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CoStar Group is:

2.9% = US$213m ÷ US$7.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.03 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CoStar Group's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

As you can see, CoStar Group's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 5.9%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.0% seen by CoStar Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

As a next step, we compared CoStar Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 11% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is CSGP fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CoStar Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

CoStar Group doesn't pay any regular dividends currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This doesn't explain the low earnings growth number that we discussed above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by CoStar Group can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

