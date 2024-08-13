CoStar Group (CSGP) Declined With Broader Market

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Partners Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. The fund rose modestly in the second quarter and exceeded its primary benchmark, the Russell Midcap Growth Index. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The Fund rose 1.02% (institutional Shares) in the quarter and the index declined 3.21%. The fund owns competitively advantaged, well-managed, principally publicly owned, growth businesses. In addition, you can check the fund's top 5 holdings to determine its best picks for 2024.

Baron Partners Fund highlighted stocks like CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is an information, analytics, and online marketplace services provider for commercial and residential property markets. CoStar Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSGP) one-month return was -6.42%, and its shares lost 9.82% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 12, 2024, CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) stock closed at $72.03 per share with a market capitalization of $29.519 billion.

Baron Partners Fund stated the following regarding CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is a provider of marketing and data analytics services to the real estate industry. Shares detracted from performance in the quarter along with the broader software sector. Most software companies experienced a slowdown in new sales activity in early 2024, leading to guidance reductions and multiple compression. We believe CoStar shares were also impacted by concerns that the company’s second quarter financial results will show a deceleration in net new sales of its residential product following outstanding first quarter performance. We remain encouraged by traction in CoStar’s residential offering although recognize that progress may not be linear. CoStar began to monetize its new Homes.com platform in February. We believe early momentum can be amplified by the recent NAR class action settlement, which has the potential to disrupt the residential brokerage industry and enhance the return on investment for brokers advertising on Homes.com."

