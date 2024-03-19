Advertisement
How the Cost of Retirement Has Changed Over the Past Decade in Every State

Gabrielle Olya
·11 min read
blackCAT / Getty Images
blackCAT / Getty Images

Many retirees live on fixed incomes; so, when the cost of retirement increases, it can really rock their finances.

To find how the cost of retirement has changed over the past decade in every state, GOBankingRates utilized the cost-of-living indexes for each state for 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for retired people from 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Next, 2013 costs were calculated in 2023 dollars to accurately compare the expenditure costs.

Surprisingly, once dollars were adjusted, GOBankingRates found that the cost of retirement has stayed relatively steady in many states — and even decreased in some places. Here’s a look at how the cost of retirement has changed in every state over the past decade.

peeterv / Getty Images
peeterv / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,255

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,630

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,732

  • Change in monthly costs: $101

wanderluster / Getty Images
wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,937

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,517

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,537

  • Change in monthly costs: $20

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,355

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,760

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,841

  • Change in monthly costs: $81

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com
shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,222

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,588

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,690

  • Change in monthly costs: $103

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,676

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,177

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,167

  • Change in monthly costs: -$10

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Colorado

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,348

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,752

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,861

  • Change in monthly costs: $110

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,764

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,291

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,037

  • Change in monthly costs: -$254

1MoreCreative / Getty Images
1MoreCreative / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,469

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,908

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,893

  • Change in monthly costs: -$15

eurobanks / Getty Images/iStockphoto
eurobanks / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,775

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,306

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,016

  • Change in monthly costs: -$290

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Florida

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,323

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,718

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,823

  • Change in monthly costs: $105

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,281

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,664

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,775

  • Change in monthly costs: $111

zhuzhu / Getty Images
zhuzhu / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $2,167

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,816

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,413

  • Change in monthly costs: -$403

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,239

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,609

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,829

  • Change in monthly costs: $219

StelsONe / Shutterstock.com
StelsONe / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,300

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,689

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,790

  • Change in monthly costs: $101

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,253

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,628

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,833

  • Change in monthly costs: $205

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,244

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,616

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,818

  • Change in monthly costs: $202

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,257

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,633

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,807

  • Change in monthly costs: $174

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,246

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,619

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,748

  • Change in monthly costs: $129

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,320

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,714

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,756

  • Change in monthly costs: $42

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,462

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,900

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,952

  • Change in monthly costs: $52

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,594

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,071

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,906

  • Change in monthly costs: -$165

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,641

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,132

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,168

  • Change in monthly costs: $36

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,316

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,710

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,799

  • Change in monthly costs: $90

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,355

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,760

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,876

  • Change in monthly costs: $116

MichaelWarrenPix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MichaelWarrenPix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,198

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,556

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,735

  • Change in monthly costs: $179

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,294

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,681

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,730

  • Change in monthly costs: $49

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,352

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,756

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,869

  • Change in monthly costs: $114

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com
RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Nebraska

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,224

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,590

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,777

  • Change in monthly costs: $186

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,205

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,566

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,877

  • Change in monthly costs: $311

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,671

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,171

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,114

  • Change in monthly costs: -$57

splask / Shutterstock.com
splask / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,698

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,206

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,920

  • Change in monthly costs: -$287

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,252

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,626

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,794

  • Change in monthly costs: $168

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

New York

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,726

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,243

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,955

  • Change in monthly costs: -$288

digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com
digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,326

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,723

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,850

  • Change in monthly costs: $126

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,351

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,755

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,900

  • Change in monthly costs: $145

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,261

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,638

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,851

  • Change in monthly costs: $213

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,234

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,603

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,749

  • Change in monthly costs: $146

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,440

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,871

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,985

  • Change in monthly costs: $113

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,376

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,788

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,870

  • Change in monthly costs: $82

stevegeer / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stevegeer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,745

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,266

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,941

  • Change in monthly costs: -$326

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,318

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,713

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,809

  • Change in monthly costs: $96

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,346

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,749

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,776

  • Change in monthly costs: $27

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,212

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,575

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,701

  • Change in monthly costs: $126

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,256

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,632

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,783

  • Change in monthly costs: $151

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,239

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,610

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,805

  • Change in monthly costs: $195

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,623

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,108

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,024

  • Change in monthly costs: -$84

Montes-Bradley / Getty Images
Montes-Bradley / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,326

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,722

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,872

  • Change in monthly costs: $150

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,394

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,811

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,101

  • Change in monthly costs: $290

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com
allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,316

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,710

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,790

  • Change in monthly costs: $80

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,347

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,750

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,931

  • Change in monthly costs: $181

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,365

  • Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,774

  • Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,803

  • Change in monthly costs: $29

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find how the cost of retirement has changed over the past decade. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes for each state for 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for retired people from 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. These figures were used to calculate the average cost of living expenditures. Using the average expenditure costs from 2013 and using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Inflation Calculator, the 2013 costs were calculated in 2023 dollars in order to accurately compare the expenditure costs. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Cost of Retirement Has Changed Over the Past Decade in Every State