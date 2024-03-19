blackCAT / Getty Images

Many retirees live on fixed incomes; so, when the cost of retirement increases, it can really rock their finances.

Check Out: I Retired at 65 — Here’s My Monthly Budget

Learn More: One Smart Way To Grow Your Retirement Savings in 2024

To find how the cost of retirement has changed over the past decade in every state, GOBankingRates utilized the cost-of-living indexes for each state for 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for retired people from 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Next, 2013 costs were calculated in 2023 dollars to accurately compare the expenditure costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surprisingly, once dollars were adjusted, GOBankingRates found that the cost of retirement has stayed relatively steady in many states — and even decreased in some places. Here’s a look at how the cost of retirement has changed in every state over the past decade.

peeterv / Getty Images

Alabama

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,255

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,630

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,732

Change in monthly costs: $101

Discover More: 7 Things You’ll Regret Downsizing in Retirement

Explore More: 8 Things You Must Buy at Aldi While on a Retirement Budget

Sponsored: $20k or more in credit card debt? Lower the amount you owe in just 3 simple steps.

wanderluster / Getty Images

Alaska

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,937

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,517

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,537

Change in monthly costs: $20

Find Out: 8 Things You Must Buy at Walmart While on a Retirement Budget

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,355

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,760

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,841

Change in monthly costs: $81

shuttersv / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,222

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,588

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,690

Change in monthly costs: $103

Story continues

TraceRouda / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,676

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,177

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,167

Change in monthly costs: -$10

©iStock.com

Colorado

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,348

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,752

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,861

Change in monthly costs: $110

©iStock.com

Connecticut

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,764

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,291

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,037

Change in monthly costs: -$254

Read More: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

1MoreCreative / Getty Images

Delaware

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,469

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,908

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,893

Change in monthly costs: -$15

eurobanks / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,775

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,306

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,016

Change in monthly costs: -$290

Wirestock / Getty Images

Florida

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,323

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,718

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,823

Change in monthly costs: $105

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Georgia

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,281

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,664

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,775

Change in monthly costs: $111

zhuzhu / Getty Images

Hawaii

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $2,167

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,816

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,413

Change in monthly costs: -$403

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,239

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,609

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,829

Change in monthly costs: $219

For You: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings

StelsONe / Shutterstock.com

Illinois

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,300

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,689

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,790

Change in monthly costs: $101

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,253

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,628

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,833

Change in monthly costs: $205

EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,244

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,616

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,818

Change in monthly costs: $202

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,257

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,633

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,807

Change in monthly costs: $174

csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,246

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,619

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,748

Change in monthly costs: $129

Try This: 10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,320

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,714

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,756

Change in monthly costs: $42

Paulaandreaonline / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,462

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,900

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,952

Change in monthly costs: $52

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,594

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,071

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,906

Change in monthly costs: -$165

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,641

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,132

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,168

Change in monthly costs: $36

pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Michigan

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,316

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,710

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,799

Change in monthly costs: $90

Trending Now: How To Retire on $2,000 a Month — A Frugal Living Guide

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,355

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,760

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,876

Change in monthly costs: $116

MichaelWarrenPix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,198

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,556

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,735

Change in monthly costs: $179

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,294

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,681

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,730

Change in monthly costs: $49

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,352

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,756

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,869

Change in monthly costs: $114

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Nebraska

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,224

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,590

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,777

Change in monthly costs: $186

Check Out: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On

©Shutterstock.com

Nevada

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,205

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,566

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,877

Change in monthly costs: $311

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,671

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,171

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,114

Change in monthly costs: -$57

splask / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,698

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,206

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,920

Change in monthly costs: -$287

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,252

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,626

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,794

Change in monthly costs: $168

benedek / Getty Images

New York

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,726

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,243

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,955

Change in monthly costs: -$288

Learn More: Cutting Expenses in Retirement — 9 Things To Downsize (That Aren’t Your Home)

digidreamgrafix / Shutterstock.com

North Carolina

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,326

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,723

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,850

Change in monthly costs: $126

YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,351

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,755

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,900

Change in monthly costs: $145

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,261

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,638

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,851

Change in monthly costs: $213

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,234

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,603

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,749

Change in monthly costs: $146

benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,440

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,871

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,985

Change in monthly costs: $113

Discover More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers — How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

Explore More: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

benedek / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,376

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,788

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,870

Change in monthly costs: $82

stevegeer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,745

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,266

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,941

Change in monthly costs: -$326

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,318

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,713

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,809

Change in monthly costs: $96

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,346

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,749

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,776

Change in monthly costs: $27

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,212

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,575

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,701

Change in monthly costs: $126

Find Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ in These High-Cost Cities

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,256

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,632

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,783

Change in monthly costs: $151

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,239

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,610

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,805

Change in monthly costs: $195

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,623

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $2,108

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,024

Change in monthly costs: -$84

Montes-Bradley / Getty Images

Virginia

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,326

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,722

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,872

Change in monthly costs: $150

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,394

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,811

Total monthly costs in 2023: $2,101

Change in monthly costs: $290

Read More: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

allaalexandra / Shutterstock.com

West Virginia

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,316

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,710

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,790

Change in monthly costs: $80

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,347

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,750

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,931

Change in monthly costs: $181

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2013 dollars): $1,365

Total monthly costs in 2013 (in 2023 dollars): $1,774

Total monthly costs in 2023: $1,803

Change in monthly costs: $29

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find how the cost of retirement has changed over the past decade. First, GOBankingRates found the cost of living indexes for each state for 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center, and the average expenditure costs for retired people from 2023 and 2013, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. These figures were used to calculate the average cost of living expenditures. Using the average expenditure costs from 2013 and using the Bureau of Labor Statistics Inflation Calculator, the 2013 costs were calculated in 2023 dollars in order to accurately compare the expenditure costs. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Cost of Retirement Has Changed Over the Past Decade in Every State