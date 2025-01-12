GOBankingRates
What’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in Every State?
Moyo Studio / iStock/Getty Images
Moyo Studio / iStock/Getty Images

The answer to what it takes to be able to retire pretty simple: money. This comes in the form of Social Security benefits, savings, retirement plans and other investments, but it varies from state to state. Add time into the equation and each state in the nation has a different answer for what it means to “live comfortably” during your golden years.

In a recent study, GOBankingRates took a look at how much money you’ll need for a comfortable retirement in every state. There’s a stark contrast between the states with the lowest and highest amounts of money needed to live comfortably. West Virginia was the easiest place to stretch a dollar of 30 years with $1,828,724 while Hawaii totaled up to $6,558,644, a difference of $4,729,920.

Curious what it takes to live comfortably during retirement in all 50 states? Check out the rankings and see where your state stands in the rankings and if you can make your budget last 30 years.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,828,724

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,922,208

Maria_martinez / Shutterstock.com
Maria_martinez / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,992,664

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,001,283

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,057,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,062,035

ecliptic blue / Shutterstock.com
ecliptic blue / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,117,962

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,119,768

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,121,176

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,194,924

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,196,122

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,198,572

f11photo / iStock.com
f11photo / iStock.com

Indiana

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,214,541

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,324,844

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,339,614

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,357,292

