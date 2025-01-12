What’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably for 30 Years in Every State?

Moyo Studio / iStock/Getty Images

The answer to what it takes to be able to retire pretty simple: money. This comes in the form of Social Security benefits, savings, retirement plans and other investments, but it varies from state to state. Add time into the equation and each state in the nation has a different answer for what it means to “live comfortably” during your golden years.

Find Out: These Are America’s 50 Fastest-Growing Retirement Hot Spots

Learn More: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

In a recent study, GOBankingRates took a look at how much money you’ll need for a comfortable retirement in every state. There’s a stark contrast between the states with the lowest and highest amounts of money needed to live comfortably. West Virginia was the easiest place to stretch a dollar of 30 years with $1,828,724 while Hawaii totaled up to $6,558,644, a difference of $4,729,920.

Curious what it takes to live comfortably during retirement in all 50 states? Check out the rankings and see where your state stands in the rankings and if you can make your budget last 30 years.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,828,724

Explore More: I’m a Retirement Planner: 7 Ways I Am Guiding Clients Now That Trump Won

Read Next: America’s 50 Most Expensive Retirement Towns

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,922,208

Check Out: You Won’t Believe How Far a $1 Million Nest Egg Goes in These Countries

Maria_martinez / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $1,992,664

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,001,283

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Alabama

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,057,199

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,062,035

Be Aware: Cutting Expenses for Retirement? Here’s the No. 1 Thing To Get Rid of First

ecliptic blue / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,117,962

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,119,768

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,121,176

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,194,924

For You: I’m a Retired Boomer: Here Are 3 Debts You Should Definitely Pay Off Before Retirement

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Michigan

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,196,122

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,198,572

f11photo / iStock.com

Indiana

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,214,541

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Nebraska

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,324,844

Find Out: I’m Retired and Regret My Frugal Retirement — Here’s Why

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,339,614

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Total cost of living comfortably for 30 years: $2,357,292