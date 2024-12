Cost of Living in the 41 States That Don’t Tax Social Security

GetUpStudio / iStock.com

GOBankingRates recently broke down the 41 states in America that will not tax Social Security benefits for recipients in 2025. Currently, nine states will enter the new year still taxing benefits: Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Check Out: How Long You Could Last on Nothing but Social Security in 50 Major Cities

Learn More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

If you’re one of the approximately 68 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits each month and are looking for a state in which to settle down for your golden years, you might be better served by living in one of the 41 states that won’t tax your benefits.

Before you do that, though, it pays to know the cost of living of each of those 41 states. GOBankingRates has everything you need to know before you make your decision.

Also see how long you could last on just Social Security in 50 cities.

Alabama

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,524

Annual housing cost: $8,114

Annual utilities cost: $4,266

Annual groceries cost: $4,658

Annual healthcare cost: $6,575

Check Out: States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Also See: If You Rely on Social Security, Make These 4 Money Moves Now That Trump Is President-Elect

Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $49,916

Annual housing cost: $14,124

Annual utilities cost: $6,307

Annual groceries cost: $6,068

Annual healthcare cost: $11,544

Discover More: 5 Things Social Security Recipients Need To Do Now Before 2024 Ends

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $41,475

Annual housing cost: $15,024

Annual utilities cost: $4,283

Annual groceries cost: $4,893

Annual healthcare cost: $7,057

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $28,755

Annual housing cost: $8,757

Annual utilities cost: $3,842

Annual groceries cost: $4,557

Annual healthcare cost: $6,650

stellalevi / Getty Images

California

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $61,422

Annual housing cost: $24,518

Annual utilities cost: $5,752

Annual groceries cost: $5,387

Annual healthcare cost: $7,970

Holzman Moss Bottino Architecture / Wikimedia Commons

Delaware

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $35,924

Annual housing cost: $11,341

Annual utilities cost: $4,147

Annual groceries cost: $4,888

Annual healthcare cost: $7,668

aimintang / iStock.com

Florida

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $37,196

Annual housing cost: $12,674

Annual utilities cost: $4,486

Annual groceries cost: $5,022

Annual healthcare cost: $7,585

Explore More: 3 Changes That Could Be Coming to Social Security Now That Congress Is Republican

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Annual cost of living after Social Security: $30,374

Annual housing cost: $9,319

Annual utilities cost: $3,982

Annual groceries cost: $4,687

Annual healthcare cost: $7,532