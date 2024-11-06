How the cost of housing is expected to change under Trump or Harris

Getty Images; Jenny Chang-Rodriguez/BI

Affordable housing is one of America's top economic concerns heading into the election.

Detailed below is what Harris and Trump have proposed to address these worries.

This is the third in a five-part series about the impacts either a Trump or a Harris presidency could have on US consumers.

Election Day is here, and some Americans are already casting their ballots in early voting. For many, affordable housing is a top concern.

In the third of Business Insider's five-part election series, we're looking at the ways each candidate and their associated policies would influence the price of housing. (Read part one, about investments, and part two, about costs.)

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both pledged to address high prices by boosting the supply of homes. They've also floated plans to increase affordable housing, while offering different viewpoints on home construction in rural and urban areas.

Detailed below are four elements of the housing-price equation and what both the Harris and the Trump camps have either proposed or already done.

Increasing housing supply

Harris has said she would work with the private sector and homebuilders to construct 3 million more homes by the end of her first term. She also plans to create a $40 billion federal innovation fund that would encourage local governments to build housing.

This is in response to a US housing shortage. The US was short about 4.5 million homes in 2022, a recent Zillow report said. And that same year, the number of US families increased by 1.8 million, but just 1.4 million housing units were built, it added.

The Democratic candidate also said she planned to expand the low-income-housing tax credit, which incentivizes the rehabilitation or building of housing targeted at lower-income households.

"Harris is trying to increase the supply of townhomes, duplexes, and condos so that people can have an easier step onto the housing ladder than what they currently have," Daryl Fairweather, the chief economist at the real-estate firm Redfin, told BI.

Trump has talked a little bit about cutting red tape, referring to building permits and zoning laws that prevent new housing developments, Fairweather added, but he hasn't provided details. He also said he would designate more federal land for housing.

Some experts have concerns that Trump's high-tariff proposals on materials such as steel would make it harder to build housing. A report published in May from the nonpartisan think tank Peterson Institute for International Economics said they would likely make construction more expensive. High construction costs have been a major factor in the US's underbuilding of homes.