Cost of a badly insulated home to hit an extra £600 this year

Britain’s failure to deal with its millions of draughty homes means many householders face up to £600 extra in annual gas and electricity bills, say energy analysts.

Homes without loft and wall insulation, or without double glazing, typically with F ratings under the Government’s energy performance certificate (EPC), will fare the worst.

They face average extra payments of £340 for gas and another £260 for electricity, says a report from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU).

It looked at the impact of poor insulation in the context of falling overall energy prices – which are coming down from the global hikes caused by Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

It found that the biggest beneficiaries of the declines were homes with good insulation. Those without benefited too but to a much smaller extent.

Jess Ralston, Energy Analyst at ECIU, said: “For millions living in cold, leaky homes, insulation is crucial for lowering bills.

“It’s also important for energy independence because insulation is key to reducing our demand for gas. Unless we start to use less gas, we’ll just have to import more from abroad as the North Sea continues its inevitable natural decline.”

An estimated 6.1 million properties in Great Britain with cavity walls have no cavity wall insulation – 29pc of the total.

Around 8.5 million homes with lofts (33pc) have less than 125mm of loft insulation and 7.7 million homes with solid walls (91pc of the total) do not have solid wall insulation.

Last year, ministers set up the £1bn Great British Insulation Scheme offering help with home insulation. The scheme is scheduled to run until March 2026, but will only help 300,000 households.

Ms Ralston said the next government should introduce a nationwide insulation programme.

“Government insulation schemes are not delivering at target levels and fixing them does not seem to be a priority, despite the bill and energy security benefits. The next Government, whatever colour it is, rapidly needs to increase deployment of energy efficiency measures if it wants to gain energy independence and lower bills.”

National insulation schemes were once highly successful – before being scrapped under David Cameron’s coalition government.

Up until 2012, energy companies such as British Gas were obliged to cut CO2 emissions by offering customers energy-saving home improvements, including insulation, at giveaway rates.

Such schemes, funded by levies on energy bills, saw up to 2.3 million homes a year upgraded with insulation and other measures.

However, Greg Barker, energy minister under David Cameron, decided to scrap such subsidised schemes and replace them with the Green Deal, under which householders took out loans to pay for energy-saving measures.

Barker predicted it would generate 60,000 jobs and lead to millions of home upgrades, but it proved a monumental flop with less than a dozen householders applying for the scheme before it was scrapped..

A separate scheme, the Energy Efficiency Obligation (ECO) has since become the main UK scheme, funded by a levy on household energy bills. Ten years ago it was funding 80,000 home upgrades a month, but in 2014 ministers slashed its targets down to less than 20,000 a month.

The cuts destroyed the insulation industry with an estimated 20,000 insulation fitters losing their jobs and mostly moving to new trades. It has never recovered from that blow – a key reason why insulation rates now are so low..

It means that the number of homes getting loft, cavity wall or solid wall insulation fitted has fallen from 2.3 million a year in 2012 to less than 100,000 now.

They are likely to fall still further. In September, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scrapped minimum energy efficiency standards for the private rented sector. Mr Ralston said: “This could leave 2.8 million privately rented households colder and poorer.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesman said: “Nearly half of all homes in England now have an EPC rating of C or above, up from just 14pc in 2010. We have allocated £20 billion for energy efficiency over this parliament and next – helping cut bills for those families who need it most.

“Our investment will raise insulation standards of around 500,00 homes across the UK.”