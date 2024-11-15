Cosmo First Ltd (BOM:508814) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Specialty Sales Drive ...

Release Date: November 14, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Cosmo First Ltd (BOM:508814) reported a 14% increase in consolidated sales for the September 2024 quarter compared to the same period last year, driven by higher specialty sales.

The company's specialty sales have grown by 12% year-over-year, now comprising 70% of total volume, indicating a strong focus on high-margin products.

BOPP margins improved significantly, reaching ?25 per kg in the September 2024 quarter, up from ?18 per kg in the same quarter last year.

The specialty chemical subsidiary is advancing well, with expectations of achieving over 30% return on capital employed in FY 2025.

Cosmo First Ltd is expanding its product lines, including the launch of new innovative products and the development of the world's largest production capacity lines for CPP and BOPP, which will enhance production efficiency.

Negative Points

The company faced inventory losses due to a drop in raw material prices during the quarter, impacting overall performance.

Despite improvements, the rigid packaging vertical is expected to incur losses in FY 2025 before achieving profitability in FY 2026.

The net debt of Cosmo First Ltd increased to ?698 crore as of September 2024, with a net debt to equity ratio of 0.5 times, indicating a higher leverage.

The company anticipates subdued BOPP spreads due to seasonal demand fluctuations around the Diwali period, which could impact short-term profitability.

The Sun Control Films and Paint Protection Films segments are still in the trial phase and may take time to contribute significantly to revenue and profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the export markets for your specialty BOPP volumes and the share of specialty volumes in these markets? A: We export to multiple regions, with a significant portion going to the US and Europe. Over 80% of our exports are specialty products. We have operations in the US, Japan, and Korea, where we also sell specialty products. (Respondent: Unidentified_2, Group CEO)

Q: How does Cosmo First Ltd differentiate its specialty products in the European and US markets compared to local competition? A: We are among the top players globally in specialty products like thermal lamination and labels. We have the highest production capability and market share in thermal lamination worldwide. Our product differentiation and leadership in these categories give us a competitive edge. (Respondent: Unidentified_2, Group CEO)

Story Continues