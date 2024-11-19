Cosan S.A. (CSAN): An Oversold Midcap Stock to Buy

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Oversold Midcap Stocks to Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) stands against the other oversold midcap stocks.

The outlook for mid-cap stocks is looking increasingly bullish after lagging large-cap stocks for the better part of the year. That's the sentiment in the equity market in the aftermath of the "red wave" sweep in the just concluded US elections. Growing optimism that a Republican administration will help foster a pro-growth environment while reducing regulatory constraints are some factors that make a case for mid-cap stocks heading into year-end.

While interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve were expected to be a positive for small-cap stocks, that has not been the case. Most have underperformed in the market on investors paying close attention to fundamentals. While most small-cap companies are struggling with disappointing financial results and outlooks, Bank of America Global Research Head Jill Carey Hall believes it is time to pay attention to mid-cap stocks.

"I think midcaps could be a better hedge for the near term, they have seen better earnings and guidance trends and they have historically still done well and often time better than smaller caps following the initial Federal Reserve cut historically," said Hall in an interview with CNBC's Squawk Box.

The S&P 400, a benchmark for midsized companies, is only up by about 17% year to date. While it has underperformed the larger S&P 500, up by about 22%, the S&P 400 index has started showing signs of edging higher, signaling renewed investor interest in mid-cap companies. The optimism comes from growing expectations that they will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of reduced regulations and tax cuts from the Trump administration.

Similarly, the case for oversold mid-cap stocks is growing amid the interest rate cutting spree by the Fed which is expected to steer the economy into a soft landing. The interest rate environment is becoming increasingly favorable for small and mid-sized companies looking to access cheap capital to enhance their operations.

"Historical data suggest that smaller-cap stocks have tended to be main beneficiaries once the Fed begins to lower rates. Therefore, we continue to advise investors to increase exposure to this area since we believe it is only a matter of time before the fortunes of this group take a turn for the better," BMO Capital Markets' Brian Belski wrote in October.

