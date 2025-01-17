Corvette Dominates Drag Races Against Hemi Charger and Tuned Audi SQ5

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a scrappy car!

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has cemented its status as a formidable contender on the drag strip, continually proving its mettle against a variety of rivals. Recently, the Stingray faced off against a tuned 2020 Dodge Charger Hemi and a modified 2018 Audi SQ5 at Barona Dragstrip in Lakeside, California, showcasing its impressive performance.

In the first drag race, the Stingray went head-to-head with a white 2020 Dodge Charger equipped with a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine. The initial race was a dramatic display of power, with the Stingray finishing in a swift 7.79 seconds, leaving the Charger trailing behind at 8.86 seconds. The second race proved to be a closer contest, with the Charger briefly taking the lead. However, a shift in performance during the gear change allowed the Stingray to reclaim its dominance and secure another victory.

The second drag saw the Stingray pitted against a 2018 Audi SQ5, which had been tuned with an E50 modification. This matchup proved to be more competitive. The first run was closely contested, with the Stingray narrowly emerging victorious at 7.96 seconds compared to the Audi’s 8.24 seconds. In the rematch, the Stingray again edged out the SQ5, clocking in at 7.83 seconds versus 8.20 seconds.

These races highlight the Stingray’s exceptional performance, even when facing modified competitors. The 2023 C8 Stingray has proven itself a versatile and potent vehicle, adept at both daily driving and track-day thrills. As anticipation builds for the 2025 ZR1, with its anticipated 1,064 horsepower, the Stingray’s continued success underscores Chevy’s prowess in the high-performance arena.

