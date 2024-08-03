Corsair Gaming Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$261.3m (down 20% from 2Q 2023).

Net loss: US$29.6m (down from US$1.10m profit in 2Q 2023).

US$0.28 loss per share (down from US$0.011 profit in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Corsair Gaming Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 10.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates significantly.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 8.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.0% growth forecast for the Tech industry in the US.

Performance of the American Tech industry.

The company's shares are down 22% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Corsair Gaming's balance sheet health.

