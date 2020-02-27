Coronavirus hits sporting events worldwide

The Six Nations rugby match scheduled between Ireland and Italy this weekend has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in northern Italy.

This is but one of what could soon be many events in the sporting world that may be affected by the spread of the virus.

Formula One was among the first sports bodies to take action with their postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix. However, with winter testing currently taking place in Barcelona there are fears that the beginning of the season in Australia and Bahrain could also be affected.

Ferrari – the sport’s oldest team – has already announced precautionary measures for staff due to the outbreak in Italy.

Poker events such as the WSOP are also under serious consideration. The WSOP brings players from all around the world together who then pass chips day to day, hour to hour, minute by minute to each other – an aspect of poker which has raised concerns.

The WSOP is just one poker event. There is also the PartyPoker Millions tour currently heading for Sochi in Russia, as well as the World Poker Tour. The Triton event in South Korea has already been cancelled as a precaution.

It is possible there could be an increase in the online poker market as professionals choose the safety of their own home and playing online to avoid the virus.

There are also huge sporting events due in the summer. UEFA’s Euro 2020 is due to start in June and has taken on a different model this year with no host nation. Instead matches will be played throughout Europe.

Should the coronavirus continue to spread it is possible this tournament may not go ahead. The summer Olympics are also due to be held in Japan – a nation also currently affected by the outbreak.

