Coronation Fund Managers Limited's (JSE:CML) Share Price Could Signal Some Risk

Coronation Fund Managers Limited's (JSE:CML) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in South Africa, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 9x and even P/E's below 5x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For example, consider that Coronation Fund Managers' financial performance has been poor lately as its earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Coronation Fund Managers?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Coronation Fund Managers' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 50%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 54% in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Weighing that medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 11% shows it's an unpleasant look.

In light of this, it's alarming that Coronation Fund Managers' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a very good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the recent negative growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Coronation Fund Managers' P/E

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Coronation Fund Managers revealed its shrinking earnings over the medium-term aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given the market is set to grow. When we see earnings heading backwards and underperforming the market forecasts, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it will place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

Having said that, be aware Coronation Fund Managers is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

