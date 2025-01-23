Is Corning Incorporated (GLW) the Best Diversified Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

In This Article:
In this article, we will take a look at some of the best diversified dividend stocks.
Diversified stocks refer to companies involved in multiple sectors, industries, or regions. These businesses, often large conglomerates like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, generate income from a variety of operations. The main goal of diversification is to lower risk by spreading investments across various areas, reducing the potential negative impact of poor performance in any one stock or sector. Nathan Wallace, principal wealth manager at Savvy Advisors, also supported the idea of diversifying portfolio. Here are some comments from the analyst:
"Through intelligent portfolio building and diversifying, investors can create a portfolio of risky assets with an aggregate volatility that is lower than any of the individual securities. The key here is to buy securities with attractive risk profiles that are not correlated to each other in a significant way with the goal that when one asset is performing poorly, another asset will pick up the slack through positive performance."
That said, diversification doesn't guarantee a lack of correlation between your investments. For example, owning 100 tech stocks might reduce risk compared to holding just one, but those 100 stocks are likely to be correlated with each other. To truly minimize risk, it's important to diversify beyond just one sector. According to analysts, the higher yields on Treasury bonds could provide some protection in the event of a major stock market decline. Despite this, those who believe in diversification are facing uncertainty. US stocks continue to outperform year after year, driven by the consistent profits of American companies, making other investments seem like a path to underperformance.
On the other hand, a recent study by Preqin revealed that institutions, including pensions, endowments, and foundations, hold $21 trillion in traditional diversified strategies, as of June 2024. These strategies allocate funds across various investments such as bonds, stocks, real estate, and cash.
The year 2024 proved to be exceptional for US stocks, with the broader market rising over 23%. The Nasdaq outperformed with a nearly 29% gain, while the Nasdaq 100 rose close to 25%. These impressive gains were largely driven by the Magnificent 7 stocks, which surged by nearly 67%, along with other mega-cap companies. This marked the second consecutive year that the broader market achieved gains exceeding 20%, a feat last seen in the late 1990s.
Regardless of market conditions, investors have consistently sought comfort in dividend stocks. Among these, dividend growth stocks have gained significant interest. A report from BlackRock revealed that, over time, stocks that consistently increased or maintained their dividends have tended to perform better than those that didn't pay dividends or cut their payouts. In times of market decline, dividend-paying stocks often offer a safeguard against fluctuating share prices. Companies that pay dividends typically aim to sustain these payments and are usually hesitant to reduce them unless it's essential.
When considering dividend stocks, investors typically assess the dividend yield. Experts suggest targeting yields between 3% and 6%, as yields higher than this could signal potential yield traps. Brian Bollinger, president of Simply Safe Dividends, has highlighted this advice. Below are some insights from the analyst:
“I generally like to advocate for an approach of targeting great businesses that might pay closer to a 3% to 4% dividend yield.”
For this list, we scanned Insider Monkey’s database of Q3 2024 and selected conglomerate firms that specialize in several different businesses and pay regular dividends to shareholders. The list is ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds having stakes in the companies.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points. (see more details here).
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 46
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is an American multinational technology company that specializes in advanced optics, ceramics, and specialty glass. The company’s glass products are some of the most specialized and high-margin items in the industry. It is an innovator in materials science, producing a variety of glass, ceramic, and fiber optic products that are essential in areas like high-speed communications, touchscreens, display panels, and life sciences. The stock has generated solid returns in the past year, surging by nearly 77%.
In the third quarter of 2024, Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) reported revenue of $3.73 billion, which showed an 8% growth from the same period last year. The company is achieving key milestones in its 'Springboard' plan. In the Display Technologies segment, it implemented price increases and expects to generate net income between $900 million and $950 million in 2025, while maintaining a net income margin of 25%. In the Optical Communications segment, new products designed for generative AI are experiencing strong demand, driving record year-over-year growth in the Enterprise business. In addition, the company recently announced a multiyear supply agreement valued at over $1 billion with AT&T, aimed at providing next-generation fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions to support the expansion of AT&T’s fiber network and deliver high-speed internet to more Americans.
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) also generated stable cash in the most recent quarter. The company’s operating cash flow and free cash flow came in at $699 million and $553 million, respectively. It currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.07%, as of January 22.
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was a popular buy among elite funds at the end of Q3 2024 as hedge fund positions in the company grew to 46, from 35 in the previous quarter, according to Insider Monkey’s database. The stakes held by these funds are worth over $851 million.
