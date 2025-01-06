Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW): Accelerating AI Growth with Optical Connectivity and Advanced Materials

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $50 According to Analysts. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) stands against the other AI stocks under $50.

Franklin Mutual's Katrina Dudley appeared on CNBC on December 31 to discuss whether the sectors that powered the market's gains in 2024 will continue to lead the way in 2025, particularly AI within the tech and communications sectors. Companies in these sectors, especially the MAG7 stocks, have experienced remarkable performance over the past year. She pointed out that alongside traditional tech stocks, companies providing essential infrastructure are crucial for supporting the rapid expansion of AI technologies. She expressed strong optimism about AI's continued influence, stating that it represents a secular theme likely to propel the tech sector forward in the coming year.

When addressing concerns about market valuations, Dudley reiterated that high valuations, such as the S&P 500 trading at ~22 times earnings, should not deter investors. Instead, she argued that these valuations reflect robust earnings growth among technology companies, distinguishing this phase from past market bubbles. The network effects inherent in AI-driven companies contribute to their returns, suggesting that if these firms can exceed earnings expectations, their valuations could become more favorable over time. However, she cautioned that consistent performance is critical. Any failure to deliver on earnings growth could pose risks in a high-valuation environment.

Turning her attention to lagging sectors, Dudley discussed healthcare as an area ripe for AI-driven transformation. She noted that while healthcare has significant upside potential due to demographic trends, some healthcare service providers faced challenges in 2024 due to rising costs and consumer pushback against high pricing. The increased focus on transparency in healthcare pricing may benefit consumers but could complicate profitability for companies. She suggested that advancements in AI technology are enhancing productivity within pharmaceutical research and development. Although immediate benefits may not be visible, she believes that AI's long-term impact on productivity will make healthcare an increasingly attractive sector for investment.

Dudley's insights underscore the transformative potential of AI across both tech and healthcare sectors.

Methodology

We first sifted through internet lists to compile a list of the top AI stocks under $50. We then selected the 12 stocks with high analysts' upside potential and that were the most popular among elite hedge funds and that analysts were bullish on. The stocks are ranked in ascending order of analysts' upside potential (at least 10%), as of January 2. We've also added the hedge fund sentiment for each stock which was sourced from Insider Monkey’s database.

