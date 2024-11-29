Is CoreCivic Inc. (CXW) The Best Prison and Law Enforcement Stock To Invest In?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Prison and Law Enforcement Stocks To Invest In.
The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) report “Prison Matters 2024: Global Prison Population and Trends; A Focus on Rehabilitation” found that after a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, the global prison population rose to approximately 11.5 million in 2022, reflecting a 5.5% increase since 2012. Despite this rise, the overall percentage of incarcerated individuals compared to the total world population has actually decreased, primarily due to faster population growth.
Overcrowding remains a significant issue, affecting over 60% of countries, which raises serious concerns regarding the health and human rights of inmates. Additionally, there is a pressing need for improved measures to prevent deaths in custody, as suicide accounts for more than 10% of all prison deaths. In some countries, prisons also face staffing shortages, which can compromise safety and hinder rehabilitation efforts.
Innovations in Technology for Prisons and Law Enforcement
The landscape of prisons and law enforcement is evolving, marked by significant trends and changes in policy. The use of technology in law enforcement is on the rise, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to streamline operations and reduce administrative burdens. As reported by CNBC on November 26, many companies are stepping in to assist police departments. For example, Truleo has developed an AI technology that automatically generates narratives by capturing real-time voice notes from officers in the field. CEO of Truleo, Anthony Tassone, emphasizes that this method to generate police reports is both efficient and ethical.
Another company, 365Labs, focuses on improving the quality of police reports through AI-driven grammar and error correction. CEO of 365Labs, Mohit Vij, acknowledges that while AI can help with basic writing tasks, human judgment remains crucial for serious incidents like burglaries or assaults. This combination of technology and human oversight aims to enhance the efficiency of law enforcement while ensuring that officers can effectively serve their communities.
Recent Events and Market Reactions
On November 11, CNBC reported that private prison stocks rose after President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Tom Homan as his “border czar.” Homan, who led Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during Trump’s first term, will oversee all deportation efforts for undocumented immigrants. Trump emphasized that Homan will manage security at the southern and northern borders, as well as maritime and aviation security.
Previously, in July, Homan had stated his intention to run an extensive deportation operation, claiming it would be the largest in US history. Analyst Isaac Boltansky from BTIG noted that a second Trump administration would likely increase contracts with the US Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, suggesting a more aggressive approach to border enforcement that could benefit companies involved in immigration enforcement and detention services.
Our Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in, we used the Finviz and Yahoo stock screeners to find the largest security and law enforcement companies. We also reviewed our own rankings and consulted various online resources. We carefully verified our list to remove any companies that can not be classified as prison and law enforcement stocks.
From an initial pool of more than 20 prison and law enforcement stocks, we focused on the top 10 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database of 900 elite hedge funds. The 10 best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in are ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them.
Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash
CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26
CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is a company that owns and manages private prisons and detention centers. It is one of the largest prison operators in the US. The company provides detention management and correctional services to governmental agencies. CXW ranks among the best prison stocks to invest in.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company reported a total revenue of $491.6 million, marking a 2% increase year-over-year. CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) reported a significant 52% rise in net income, which reached $21.1 million. This financial growth underscores CoreCivic’s (NYSE:CXW) effective management and operational strategies. As one of the largest owners of partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the US, CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is uniquely positioned to meet the increasing demand for government solutions.
In the third quarter of 2024, CoreCivic’s (NYSE:CXW) overall occupancy in its Safety and Community segments rose to 75.2%, up from 72% during the same period last year. This growth is attributed to a higher utilization of existing contracts, especially with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), as well as four new contracts secured in late 2023 and another contract signed in the third quarter of 2024. Specifically, occupancy in the Safety segment increased from 72.6% to 75.7%, while the Community segment saw an improvement from 62.8% to 66.7%. These developments highlight CoreCivic’s (NYSE:CXW) strategic focus on expanding its service capacity and responsiveness to governmental needs.
Overall CXW ranks 9th on our list of the best prison and law enforcement stocks to invest in. While we acknowledge the potential of CXW as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CXW but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
