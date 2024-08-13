Cooper Investors Sold Aon plc (AON) in Q2

Cooper Investors, an investment management firm, released its “Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. The fund returned -5.5% in the second quarter, compared to a 3.2% return for the benchmark. Year to date, the fund returned 7.4% compared to 19.4% for the benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2024.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund highlighted stocks like Aon plc (NYSE:AON), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) offers a range of risk and human capital solutions. The one-month return of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was 10.45%, and its shares gained 3.56% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 12, 2024, Aon plc (NYSE:AON) stock closed at $328.86 per share with a market capitalization of $71.442 billion.

Cooper Investors Global Equities Fund stated the following regarding Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"During the quarter the portfolio exited Aon plc (NYSE:AON), an exceptional performer over our 11-year holding period but one where we have observed VoF trends deteriorating in recent times: • Value Latency is not what it was; management have done a great job expanding margins and returns by over 1,000 basis points since our initial investment but that’s unlikely to repeat. • Operating and Industry trends have slowed with organic growth starting to lag peers and a hard insurance market starting to soften after years of a sweet spot for brokers. • Focused Management Behaviour appears to be slipping – the acquisition of mid-market platform NFP may drag on free cash flow, limit balance sheet optionality and act as a distraction at a time when a highly rated CFO is exiting."

