Continental to cut 200 more jobs than initially planned

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany German car parts supplier Continental plans to cut 200 more jobs than initially announced, affecting a site in the western city of Wetzlar, it said on Wednesday.

Around 360 of the 430 employees at the Wetzlar plant would not be offered a job transfer to other Continental sites, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, more than the 160 job losses previously announced as a result of the planned Wetzlar closure.

The spokesman added the company was seeking to offer the affected employees early retirement packages and a possible transfer to other manufacturers in the region.

The group has been eyeing more than 7,000 in job cuts under a restructuring plan that it has been working on for over a year.

