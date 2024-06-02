A Contemporary Home on New York’s Shelter Island Seeks a Record $15.5 Million

It may not be the most expensive home available on New York’s Shelter Island—it’s the island’s second priciest home currently on the market—but if it sells for anywhere near its $15.495 million asking price, a sprawling contemporary estate facing postcard-ready Coecles Harbor will set a record for the most ever paid for a single-family home on the relaxed, under-the-radar island enclave.

The owners searched far and wide before they acquired the two-plus-acre waterfront parcel in 2007 on Little Ram Island, a small peninsula with fewer than two dozen homes. James Merrell of Merrell Soule Architects was engaged to design a spacious home that comfortably accommodates a large number of people and includes both spacious public rooms for entertaining and more cozily proportioned spaces for tucking in and relaxing.

The nearly 9,000-square-foot home sprawls over a 2.2-acre parcel.

The U-shaped assemblage of boxy, clean-lined volumes is reminiscent of the International style but is warmed up with horizontal wood cladding on the exterior and a variety of organic materials on the interior, including wood floors, wood doors and window trim, and throughout the home, custom wood cabinetry and built-ins.

There are a total of eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms, plus a powder room, in about 8,800 square feet over three floors, including a finished lower level. The ample bedrooms are clustered in pairs at the far ends of the home’s various wings for maximum privacy.

At the heart of the home is a capacious double-height living room, where opposite a wheat-colored wood-paneled wall is an asymmetrical raised hearth fireplace. A towering wall of glass provides an over-the-swimming-pool and through-the-trees view across Coecles Harbor. To one side of the living room, a huge chef’s kitchen and a fireside dining area spill out a poolside loggia, and, on the other, a cozy den with built-in cabinetry incorporates a bar area.

Wood paneling and an asymmetrical raised-hearth fireplace add warmth to the voluminous living room.

The primary bedroom, with another fireplace, glinting water views, and a spacious bath, is perched on the upper level, while the lower level includes a mirror-walled gym and a children’s lounge with a pool table.

The grounds, surrounded by mature trees and designed by lauded landscape architect Christopher LaGuardia of the LaGuardia Design Group, allow for rolling expanses of lawn, a circular drive plus a secondary motor court for garage access, expansive stone terracing, both covered and sun-soaked, an outdoor kitchen, and an infinity pool and spa set in a low-hedged grassy garden. At the water’s edge, a slender dock for storing and launching both man- and motor-powered watercraft extends out into the harbor.

Nick Brown of Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing. The current record for the Long Island hamlet’s most expensive residence was set just last year when a waterfront property on West Neck Harbor changed hands for $13 million. Brown also represented the seller in that transaction.

