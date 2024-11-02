Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amid ...

In This Article:
Release Date: November 01, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
-
Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) reported a 9% increase in quarterly revenues, reaching $100.6 million compared to $92.1 million in the same quarter last year.
-
The company achieved a 38% increase in origination volume for the quarter, with $446 million in new contracts compared to $322 million in the third quarter of the previous year.
-
CPSS's fair value portfolio grew to $3.1 billion, yielding 11.3%, which is a positive indicator of portfolio performance.
-
The company has successfully reduced its problematic paper from 2022 and early 2023 to less than 33% of the portfolio, indicating improved credit quality.
-
CPSS has implemented AI technologies to enhance efficiency, reducing funding time to an all-time low of 1.79 days and increasing same-day funding to 17.35% of deals.
Negative Points
-
Pre-tax earnings for the quarter decreased to $6.9 million from $14.2 million in the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.
-
Net income for the quarter was $4.8 million, significantly lower than the $10.4 million reported in the third quarter of the previous year.
-
The company's net interest margin decreased by 7% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting a decline in profitability from interest-related activities.
-
Annualized net charge-offs increased to 7.53% of the portfolio, up from 6.86% in the third quarter of the previous year, indicating higher credit losses.
-
Delinquencies greater than 30 days rose to 14.04% of the total portfolio, compared to 12.31% in the same quarter last year, suggesting increased credit risk.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide an overview of the company's financial performance for the third quarter? A: Danny Bharwani, CFO, reported that revenues for the quarter were $100.6 million, up 9% from the previous year. The origination volume was $446 million, a 38% increase from last year. The fair value portfolio is now $3.1 billion, yielding 11.3%. However, pre-tax earnings decreased to $6.9 million from $14.2 million last year, and net income was $4.8 million compared to $10.4 million.
Q: How has the company managed to achieve growth without loosening credit standards? A: Michael Lavin, President and COO, explained that the company maintained growth by improving metrics such as dealer loyalty and sales force expansion, without raising LTVs or changing payment-to-income ratios. The average APR remains strong, slightly above 20%, and growth has been achieved organically.
Q: What technological advancements have been implemented to improve operations? A: Lavin highlighted the use of AI to speed up processing, including proof of income verification and stipulations. The company has also migrated its omni-channel collection system to the cloud, enhancing communication and efficiency, and is piloting an AI voice bot to improve collections.
Q: How is the company addressing challenges in credit and delinquency rates? A: Lavin noted that the company has tightened its collection model and hired more collectors. Delinquencies greater than 30 days were 14.04% at the end of Q3, compared to 12.31% last year. The company has seen improvements in charge-off rates due to early credit tightening and the implementation of a genAI credit decisioning model.
Q: What is the outlook for the industry and the company's position within it? A: Charles Bradley, CEO, stated that the industry is stable, with no new entrants and strong players remaining. The company is well-positioned with a strong credit profile and growth strategies. The economic backdrop, including low unemployment and potential interest rate cuts, is favorable for future growth.
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
This article first appeared on GuruFocus.