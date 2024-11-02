Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Revenue Growth Amid ...

Release Date: November 01, 2024

Positive Points

Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (NASDAQ:CPSS) reported a 9% increase in quarterly revenues, reaching $100.6 million compared to $92.1 million in the same quarter last year.

The company achieved a 38% increase in origination volume for the quarter, with $446 million in new contracts compared to $322 million in the third quarter of the previous year.

CPSS's fair value portfolio grew to $3.1 billion, yielding 11.3%, which is a positive indicator of portfolio performance.

The company has successfully reduced its problematic paper from 2022 and early 2023 to less than 33% of the portfolio, indicating improved credit quality.

CPSS has implemented AI technologies to enhance efficiency, reducing funding time to an all-time low of 1.79 days and increasing same-day funding to 17.35% of deals.

Negative Points

Pre-tax earnings for the quarter decreased to $6.9 million from $14.2 million in the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in profitability.

Net income for the quarter was $4.8 million, significantly lower than the $10.4 million reported in the third quarter of the previous year.

The company's net interest margin decreased by 7% compared to the same quarter last year, reflecting a decline in profitability from interest-related activities.

Annualized net charge-offs increased to 7.53% of the portfolio, up from 6.86% in the third quarter of the previous year, indicating higher credit losses.

Delinquencies greater than 30 days rose to 14.04% of the total portfolio, compared to 12.31% in the same quarter last year, suggesting increased credit risk.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an overview of the company's financial performance for the third quarter? A: Danny Bharwani, CFO, reported that revenues for the quarter were $100.6 million, up 9% from the previous year. The origination volume was $446 million, a 38% increase from last year. The fair value portfolio is now $3.1 billion, yielding 11.3%. However, pre-tax earnings decreased to $6.9 million from $14.2 million last year, and net income was $4.8 million compared to $10.4 million.

Q: How has the company managed to achieve growth without loosening credit standards? A: Michael Lavin, President and COO, explained that the company maintained growth by improving metrics such as dealer loyalty and sales force expansion, without raising LTVs or changing payment-to-income ratios. The average APR remains strong, slightly above 20%, and growth has been achieved organically.

