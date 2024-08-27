Consul general to New York given second opportunity to testify over luxury condo

OTTAWA — Canada's consul general in New York has been given a second opportunity to testify before a House of Commons committee about his official residence, which the government recently purchased for $9 million.

Tom Clark has been called to appear before the government operations committee on Sept. 12 or on a date later that month.

The committee began its study after Conservative members panned the decision to purchase the condo, which is located on Billionaires' Row in midtown Manhattan, calling it excessive and opulent.

The federal government has said Canada's former Manhattan residence was last renovated in 1982 and required significant upgrades that were estimated to cost $2.6 million.

Global Affairs Canada had initially told the committee Clark would be appearing on Tuesday but committee chair Kelly McCauley said department officials followed up over the weekend to say he would not be in attendance.

McCauley described the communication from the government as "convoluted."

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said Clark was not available to attend on Tuesday, but didn't say why.

During the meeting, the department notified the committee that Clark would be available in September. The Conservatives argued that if he doesn't show up for a second time, then he must be summoned.

Last week, the committee heard from government officials that Clark was not involved in the purchase of the new condo.

The Conservatives have argued that the purchase is another example of the Liberal government putting its elite friends ahead of Canadians.

Under the former Conservative government of Stephen Harper, Canada sold more than 80 diplomatic properties for more than $720 million, said Conservative MP Stephanie Kusie.



"This is the type of value for money that Canadians deserve and Liberals should come to understand this," said Kusie.

The Liberal government has argued that buying the new residence will save Canadians taxpayers millions of dollars and reduce ongoing maintenance costs and property taxes while supporting future program needs for the consul general to New York.

The former official residence is currently listed for $13 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

The Canadian Press