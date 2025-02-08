Construction Partners First Quarter 2025 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) First Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$561.6m (up 42% from 1Q 2024).

Net loss: US$3.05m (down by 131% from US$9.84m profit in 1Q 2024).

US$0.056 loss per share (down from US$0.19 profit in 1Q 2024).

NasdaqGS:ROAD Earnings and Revenue Growth February 8th 2025

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Construction Partners Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 8.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 17% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 8.2% growth forecast for the Construction industry in the US.

Performance of the American Construction industry.

The company's shares are up 7.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Construction Partners (1 is concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

