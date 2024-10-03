Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Rallies on Microsoft Nuclear Deal Amid Hedge Fund Criticism of Nuclear Projections for AI Power

We recently compiled a list of the 20 Trending AI Stocks on Latest Analyst Ratings and News. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

Global management consulting firm Bain & Company recently released a report on the artificial intelligence industry, highlighting that AI was driving an unprecedented wave of technological change, with the market for AI products and services projected to reach between $780 billion and $990 billion by 2027. Per the research done by Bain, major cloud services providers were at the forefront of AI research and development, pushing the boundaries of larger models, advanced infrastructure, and energy efficiency. These hyperscalers were focusing on the development of larger, more complex models that demanded significant computational power and resources, leading to the need for data centers with energy capacities up to gigawatts, potentially straining energy grids and supply chains.

Bain underlined that while the big players dominated the high end of the market with expansive models and enormous data centers, innovation was also thriving in smaller models. These smaller, domain-specific models were being deployed at the edge, where they were more cost-effective, energy-efficient, and capable of addressing real-time processing needs, particularly in applications like autonomous driving. The proliferation of models like Llama, Claude, and Gemini illustrated how AI was evolving rapidly beyond just a few proprietary models, with many options now open-source or specialized for particular tasks.

The research further detailed that the rapid growth in AI workloads, particularly with data-heavy applications, was also reshaping the technology landscape. The need for increased storage, computing power, and memory was driving innovations in data center design, networking, and storage technologies. Per Bain, chip companies and particularly GPU makers were expanding beyond their core graphics processing units to include integrated solutions that improved the efficiency of AI models, with their products now combining compute, memory, and networking capabilities. The competition was also spurring the development of vertically integrated AI solutions, where tech companies designed everything from hardware to software to optimize AI performance.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks based on the latest news and analyst ratings. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG )

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 71

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) generates and sells electricity in the United States. David Tepper of Appaloosa Management has taken aim at companies projecting that nuclear energy will power the AI boom, terming projections in this regard crazy and instead highlighting the potential of natural gas for the purpose. The comments come in the wake of a major rally in Constellation Energy stock following the announcement of a 20-year nuclear deal with tech giant Microsoft. Tepper made the comments during an appearance on news platform CNBC. The hedge fund manager stressed that in order to meet AI power, companies would have to think about using natural gas.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) will spend nearly $1.6 billion under the Microsoft deal to revive a nuclear plant. The energy firm expects it to come online by 2028. The company is also expecting to renew the license that would extend plant operations to at least 2054.

Overall CEG ranks 7th on our list of the trending AI stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.