Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG): An AI Stock That Broke The Internet This Week

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly becoming indispensable for large businesses, providing them with tools to drive efficiency, innovation, and competitive advantage. As AI technology continues to evolve, the importance it has to large enterprises is underscored by significant investments and impressive returns. For example, the ability of AI to automate and optimize business processes is one of the most significant advantages for large companies. AI-driven automation can streamline supply chain management, optimize logistics, and improve customer service through chatbots and personalized recommendations. According to a report by McKinsey, companies that fully leverage AI could see a 20-25% increase in cash flow​.

In financial services, AI is transforming risk management, fraud detection, and customer insights. JPMorgan Chase, for instance, uses AI to review legal documents, a task that used to take thousands of hours of manual work, now accomplished in mere seconds. In the pharmaceutical industry, AI is accelerating drug discovery processes. For instance, companies like Pfizer have used AI to analyze vast datasets to identify potential drug candidates much faster than traditional methods. This not only speeds up the time-to-market for new drugs but also significantly reduces research and development costs, which are estimated to average around $2.6 billion per drug​.

Moreover, AI is enabling companies to offer more personalized experiences to customers. Retail giants like Amazon and Walmart use AI algorithms to analyze customer behavior and preferences, tailoring recommendations that enhance the shopping experience and increase sales. Amazon’s recommendation engine, powered by AI, is responsible for 35% of the company’s total sales​. NVIDIA, a leader in AI hardware, exemplifies how AI can drive business success. In the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported $30 billion in revenue, with AI contributing significantly to this figure​. The company’s GPUs are the backbone of AI models used across industries, from autonomous vehicles to large-scale data analysis, demonstrating the critical role AI plays in both revenue generation and technological advancement.

Our Methodology

For this article, we selected AI stocks that have been in the news this week. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 71

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) generates and sells electricity in the United States. The increase in demand for power due to AI data center build has put a spotlight on energy firms. Morgan Stanley predicted earlier this week that increasing prices of electricity would benefit companies like CEG in the coming months. The investment bank predicts that capacity prices for most of the PJM coverage area could hit a $695/MW-day price cap, more than double the record-high $270/MW-day reached in the PJM July capacity auction and driven by tight power supplies.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) stands to benefit from these developments. Morgan Stanley has forecast that the potential jump in capacity prices for the 2026-27 delivery year auction set for December would push energy bills higher, and when combined with the previous capacity auction, the next auction could increase residential electricity bills by around 20%, according to market experts at the bank.

