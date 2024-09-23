Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Consolidated Edison is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$68b - US$6.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Consolidated Edison has an ROCE of 5.3%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Consolidated Edison compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Consolidated Edison for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Consolidated Edison's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has consistently earned 5.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 24% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, Consolidated Edison has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 31% to shareholders over the last five years. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Consolidated Edison does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

