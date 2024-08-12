Should You Consider Adding DoubleVerify Holdings (DV) to Your Portfolio?

The London Company, an investment management company, released “The London Company Small Cap Strategy” second quarter 2024 investor letter. A copy of the letter can be downloaded here. In the quarter, the fund fell 5.8% (5.9%, net) compared to a 3.3% decrease in the Russell 2000 Index. The positive impact of sector allocation was mitigated by stock selection in the second quarter. For more information on the fund’s top picks in 2024, please check its top five holdings.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy highlighted stocks like DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV), in the second quarter 2024 investor letter. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) is a software platform provider for digital media measurement and data analytics. The one-month return of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) was -5.81%, and its shares lost 40.84% of their value over the last 52 weeks. On August 9, 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) stock closed at $18.79 per share with a market capitalization of $3.193 billion.

The London Company Small Cap Strategy stated the following regarding DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

"Initiated: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) - DV develops software platforms for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. DV sells a critical insurance-like product known as "ad verification," designed to create transparency, eliminate fraud, and drive ad-spending optimization. Ad verification has reached a point of mass acceptance among digital ad buyers due to its measurable low cost/high reward value proposition. DV operates in a duopoly where it commands the leading market position (>50% market share), by focusing on product innovation rather than sales expansion. DV's business should continue to benefit from secular tailwinds in digital advertising. Incremental revenue growth should be accretive to returns on capital, given the its high cash margins and minimal capex needs. We initiated our position following a pullback, allowing us to purchase an advantaged company growing at a double- digit rate, with high margins, at a market multiple."



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) is not on our list of 31 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 24 hedge fund portfolios held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) at the end of the first quarter which was 27 in the previous quarter. In the second quarter, DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) reported to $156 million in revenue, up 17% from Q2 2023.

