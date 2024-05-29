Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,897.98
    -367.07 (-1.65%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,266.95
    -39.09 (-0.74%)
     

  • DOW

    38,441.54
    -411.32 (-1.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7290
    -0.0039 (-0.54%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    79.35
    -0.48 (-0.60%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    92,379.84
    -1,119.70 (-1.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,448.62
    -36.08 (-2.43%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,337.60
    -18.90 (-0.80%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,036.19
    -30.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6240
    +0.0820 (+1.81%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    16,920.58
    -99.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.28
    +1.36 (+10.53%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,183.07
    -71.11 (-0.86%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,556.87
    -298.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6746
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TUMBLE AS RISING TREASURY YIELDS RATTLE NERVES

2-year Treasury yield has added some 10 bp in past 5 days; now nearing the 5% level

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing plan defeated in House of Commons

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's housing bill has been defeated in the House of Commons with the Liberals, New Democrats and Bloc Québécois voting against the legislation.

Poilievre introduced the bill in September and touted it as the Conservative plan to tackle the country's housing crisis.

Poilievre's focus on housing affordability has helped grow his party's support in public opinion polls, earning the Conservatives a sizeable lead over the Liberals.

The bill's central proposal was to require cities to increase home building by 15 per cent each year to receive their usual infrastructure spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cities that failed to meet that target would have sees a decrease in the federal dollars they received, while those that exceeded it would have gotten additional money.

The bill was defeated 203 to 117 in a second-reading vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press